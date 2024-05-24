Ghana’s Black Challenge Advances to Knockout Stage with 2-1 Victory over Kenya

In a thrilling match at the 2024 African Amputee Football Championship (AAFCON) in Egypt, Ghana’s Black Challenge secured their spot in the knockout stage with a hard-fought 2-1 victory over Kenya.

The dynamic duo of Hamza Mohammed and Brown Williams proved instrumental as they found the net to propel the Black Challenge to victory. Despite Kenya managing to secure a consolation goal, Ghana’s resilience ultimately prevailed.

Hamza Mohammed’s outstanding performance earned him the title of Most Valuable Player (MVP) for his pivotal role in securing the team’s success on the field.

Under the guidance of youthful Coach Steve Obeng, the Black Challenge has showcased exceptional prowess throughout the tournament, scoring an impressive 11 goals while conceding just one.

Looking ahead, Ghana’s Black Challenge is poised to face Tanzania in their upcoming knockout game on Thursday, May 23, 2024. Coach Obeng expressed unwavering confidence in his players, affirming his belief that they will not only reach the final but also emerge victorious.

In other group matches, Nigeria dominated with an 11-0 victory over Burundi, while Morocco secured a 5-0 win against Liberia. Additionally, Angola narrowly defeated Tanzania 2-1, and Algeria emerged victorious with a 3-2 win over Gambia.

Meanwhile, Mr. Samson Deen, President of the National Paralympic Committee, extended his heartfelt congratulations to the Black Challenge for their stellar performance. Encouraging the team to maintain focus and determination, he urged them to strive for the ultimate victory in the tournament.