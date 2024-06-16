Ghana’s Black Challenge Presents AAFCON Trophies to Sports Minister

Ghana’s Amputee National Team, the Black Challenge, visited Hon. Mustapha Ussif, Ghana’s Youth and Sports Minister, on June 14, 2024, to present the 2024 Amputee African Cup of Nations trophy they secured in Egypt.

Led by Mr. Samson Deen, President of the National Paralympic Committee, the team was received at the Minister’s office.

Minister Ussif accepted the trophies won by the Black Challenge and expressed concerns over the team’s acceptance of donations from external sources before consulting with him. He emphasized the importance of accountability for all funds received, as the team represents the nation.

The Black Challenge clinched the AFCON title for the second consecutive time by defeating Morocco in the final, marking a significant achievement in Ghana’s amputee football history.