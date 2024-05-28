Ghana’s Black Challenge Triumphs Over Morocco to Win 2024 Amputee Africa Cup of Nations

Ghana’s national amputee football team, the Black Challenge, emerged victorious in the 2024 Amputee Africa Cup of Nations, defeating Morocco 2-1 in a thrilling final match held on Monday.

This victory not only secures their place at the 2026 World Amputee Football World Cup in Panama but also marks their successful defense of the title they won in 2021.

Despite conceding an early goal in the first half, the Black Challenge showcased resilience and skill, staging an impressive comeback in the second half and extra time to clinch the win. This achievement is particularly significant as it marks their third African championship title within two years.

Head coach Stephen Richard Obeng expressed his pride and gratitude in a post-match interview, stating, “We feel very proud. The God we trusted made it happen. We’re champions in Africa for the third time in the space of two years. Despite the challenges we went through, we did it. It is a massive motivation to everybody that you might not have the support you need but you can go beyond the odds and make it happen.”

Ghana’s support extended beyond their own fans, as some Egyptians, Nigerians, and Sierra Leoneans who were eliminated from the competition rallied behind them. Mubarak Mohammed, who scored a spectacular long-range goal, was honored as the Player of the Tournament, while Stephen Richard Obeng received the accolade for Best Coach of the 2024 African Amputee Cup of Nations.

Celebrations and Future Prospects

The team is scheduled to return to Ghana on Tuesday morning, where celebrations are expected to continue. Their victory not only solidifies their reputation as a dominant force in African amputee football but also serves as an inspiration for overcoming adversity and achieving excellence despite limited support.

Government and Public Support

Minister of Youth & Sports, Hon Mustapha Ussif, congratulated the team on their remarkable victory. “Your determination and skill have once again made Ghana proud. Kudos to the entire team for this remarkable victory!” he stated.

The Black Challenge’s triumph in the 2024 Amputee Africa Cup of Nations is a testament to their skill, determination, and resilience. Their journey to the 2026 World Amputee Football World Cup in Panama promises to be another exciting chapter in their storied history, as they continue to inspire and uplift the spirits of their supporters both at home and across the continent.