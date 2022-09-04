Ghana’s Black Galaxies book qualification to 2023 CHAN

The Black Galaxies of Ghana have secured qualification to the 2023 Championship of African Nations (CHAN) to be held in Algeria.

This comes after Ghana’s locally based side edged their Nigerian counterparts 5-4 on penalties in the second leg encounter in Abuja, Nigeria.

The Black Stars despite winning the first leg encounter by 2-0 were pegged back by Nigeria who won the second leg by 2-0 in regulation time.

Nigeria dominated most of the first half but couldn’t get any goals as the Black Galaxies remained solid in defence.

Zilkifilu Mohammed scored the first goal for Nigeria in the 76th minute while Chijoke Nnamdi’s stoppage strike sent the game to penalties.

The Black Galaxies prevailed in the penalty shootouts, as they made a comeback to the CHAN after missing out on three last editions.

The tournament would be staged in Algeria from January 8 – 31, 2023.