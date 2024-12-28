Ghana’s Black Galaxies Miss Out on 2025 CHAN Spot After Loss to Nigeria

Ghana’s Black Galaxies were eliminated from the race to qualify for the 2025 Championship of African Nations (CHAN) after a disappointing 3-1 defeat to Nigeria on Saturday.

Despite drawing 0-0 in the first leg in Ghana, the team was unable to overcome Nigeria in the crucial second leg.

Nigeria took control of the match early, with Ismaila Sodiq giving the home side a 1-0 lead in the 19th minute after racing clear of Ghana’s defense and slotting the ball past goalkeeper Benjamin Asare. Just three minutes later, Nigeria doubled their advantage as Nduka Junior scored from a goalmouth scramble to make it 2-0.

In another quick-fire response, Nigeria extended their lead to 3-0 in the 25th minute. Savior dispossessed Ghana’s Nurudeen Abdulai and calmly rounded Asare to tap the ball into an empty net, effectively sealing the Black Galaxies’ fate before halftime.

With a commanding 3-0 lead, Nigeria spent much of the second half playing possession football to wind down the clock. However, Ghana’s Stephen Amankona of Berekum Chelsea provided a glimmer of hope for the visitors, scoring a goal in the 73rd minute to reduce the deficit to 3-1. Yet, it was too little too late as the early damage had already been done.

Nigeria’s victory secures their place in the 2025 CHAN tournament, which will be co-hosted by Kenya, Uganda, and Tanzania in February. Ghana, who reached the quarterfinals in the last edition of the tournament, will now miss out on this year’s competition, leaving them to regroup and plan for future qualifications.