Ghana’s Black Hitters Gear Up for 2025 IBA Women’s World Boxing Championships

The national women’s boxing team, the Black Hitters, is intensifying preparations for the 2025 IBA Women’s World Boxing Championships, which will take place in Niš, Serbia, from March 8-17, 2025.

The International Boxing Association (IBA) has confirmed that the registration deadline for the tournament is February 20, 2025, with a cash prize awaiting the champions.

Training sessions for the Black Hitters have been underway at the Bronx Gym, where a talented group of female boxers, including Faruza Osman, Sarah Apau, Ramatu Quaye, Janet Adjei, Janet Acquah, Nasara Fuseni, Trudy Manteaw, Anatu Mohammed, and Perpetual Okaija, are sharpening their skills ahead of the competition.

Motivated by the Ghana Boxing Federation (GBF), led by its Vice President and other officials, the female boxers have been encouraged to perform admirably and represent Ghana on the global stage. Their success at the tournament is expected to elevate the profile of Ghanaian boxing and inspire future generations of female athletes in the sport.