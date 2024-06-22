Ghana’s Black Princesses Gear Up for U-20 World Cup in Colombia

The Ghana Women’s National Under-20 football team, popularly known as the Black Princesses, is gearing up for a significant challenge at the upcoming U-20 Women’s World Cup in Colombia, scheduled from August 31 to September 22, 2024.

After securing a commanding 7-1 aggregate victory over Senegal, the Black Princesses have earned their place alongside Nigeria, Morocco, and Cameroon as Africa’s representatives in this prestigious tournament.

Despite qualifying for the tournament in each of the last seven editions, Ghana has yet to progress beyond the group stage. Nevertheless, under the guidance of Coach Basigi and driven by the hopes of millions of Ghanaians, the team is determined to achieve new milestones in Colombia.

The journey of the Black Princesses has been marked by notable successes, starting with their triumph in the inaugural WAFU B U-20 Girls Cup by defeating Nigeria on June 3, 2023. Captain Stella Nyamekye was recognized as the tournament’s best player, with Afi Amenyeku also receiving accolades as the best goalkeeper. Their winning streak continued with a victory at the 13th African Games held in Ghana in March 2024, where they clinched the women’s football championship.

Leading up to their seventh appearance at the FIFA U-20 Women’s World Cup, the Black Princesses enjoy unwavering support from their nation. AG Sports Management, a British agency engaged by the Local Organizing Committee (LOC) for the African Games to secure sponsorships, has been instrumental in preparing the team for this pivotal event.

In anticipation of the FIFA U-20 Women’s World Cup in Colombia, AG Sports Management, in collaboration with the Ghana Football Authority (GFA), the LOC, the British High Commission, and the Readers Bay Foundation (RBF), has organized a series of impactful activities to boost morale and rally support for the team:

Planned Activities:

In Ghana:

Thank You Tour & Literacy Engagement – Cape-Coast (July 22, 2024) British High Commissioner’s Women’s Empowerment Dinner – Accra (July 17, 2024) Open Day – Friendly match with local women’s team, community sporting activities, eye screening, and free sanitary pad giveaway to girls (July 27, 2024) Rejuvenation / Spa Day for the Black Princesses – Accra (July 29, 2024) Watch Parties for selected matches in Colombia

UK Tour:

Courtesy Visit to Ghana High Commission in UK Friendly Matches against top UK women’s football teams (August 1-10, 2024) Literacy (Readers Bay) Charity Engagement Ball & Sight-seeing Visit to Wembley Stadium

These meticulously planned activities aim to galvanize support for the Black Princesses as they embark on their historic journey to the FIFA U-20 Women’s World Cup in Colombia, scheduled from August 21 to September 22, 2024