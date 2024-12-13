Ghana’s Black Queens Struggle with Stagnant FIFA Ranking Amid Inactivity

Ghana’s national women’s football team, the Black Queens, has remained stuck at 66th place in the FIFA World Ranking for five consecutive months, with no movement since August 16, 2024.

The team, led by Coach Nora Hauptle, has not played since July 2024, when they faced Japan in an international friendly.

Despite having six international breaks since completing their Olympic qualification campaign in April 2024, the Black Queens have only participated in one match. The lack of activity has been attributed to the failure of the Ghana Football Association and the Ministry of Youth and Sports to arrange fixtures. This inactivity has taken a toll on the team’s preparations for the Women’s Africa Cup of Nations (AWCON).

One notable setback came when the Black Queens’ friendly match against Tunisia, scheduled for late November and early December, was canceled due to financial constraints. As a result, the team has dropped five places in the FIFA rankings this year, with no chance of breaking into the top 50. Ghana’s highest-ever FIFA ranking was 42nd in June 2008, but their current position could hurt their seeding in future tournaments.

Looking ahead, the Black Queens are among the 12 teams set to compete in the 2025 Women’s Africa Cup of Nations, which will be held in Morocco from July 5 to 26, 2026. Ghana will begin their campaign in Group C, alongside South Africa, Mali, and Tanzania. As one of the top-ranked teams, Ghana is exempt from the first round, along with Cameroon, Côte d’Ivoire, Nigeria, South Africa, and Zambia.