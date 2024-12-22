Ghana’s “Black Star Experience” Aims to Revitalize Culture and Tourism Sectors

Ghana’s incoming administration is set to usher in a new era for its tourism and creative arts sectors, with a focus on bolstering the country’s cultural narrative on the global stage.

Central to this vision is the introduction of the “Black Star Experience,” an initiative that seeks to enhance and expand the previous “Beyond The Return” campaign, rather than replace it.

Kofi Otchere Darko, Spokesperson for Creative Arts and Tourism under the National Democratic Congress (NDC), explained that the “Black Star Experience” represents a more encompassing approach to showcasing Ghana’s heritage and promoting African pride. “We’re not necessarily going to scrape the ‘Beyond The Return’ initiative, no. We will enhance it with what we believe is a more encompassing approach we have christened the ‘Black Star Experience,’” Darko said.

The new administration’s cultural agenda, emphasized by President-elect John Dramani Mahama, highlights a commitment to creating a vibrant, inclusive, and sustainable creative industry. The government envisions a “Golden Age of Culture, Arts, and Tourism,” which will not only enhance Ghana’s global cultural footprint but also foster job creation and entrepreneurship in the arts and tourism sectors.

Key to the “Black Star Experience” is a series of monthly cultural events designed to stimulate dynamism within the sector, including a particular emphasis on music, fashion, film, and the broader creative arts. “We want to be very intentional in the areas of music, culture, modelling, fashion, our movie industry. We’re looking at Ghana becoming one of the top two movie destinations on the continent,” Darko added.

Additionally, the administration plans to revive the Marine Drive Project, partner with the private sector to develop tourist sites, and create a dedicated fund for supporting aging artists. These efforts form part of a broader 22-point promise to rejuvenate the creative arts sector, with a special focus on enhancing regional Centres of National Culture to serve as hubs for the industry.

A significant aspect of the government’s cultural reform is its commitment to integrating music and the arts into school curriculums. By providing trained teachers and nurturing young talent, the administration aims to foster the next generation of creative professionals.

To further celebrate Ghana’s cultural diversity, the government plans to introduce a series of thematic cultural months. These include the Pan African Month, which will honor the continent’s heritage and promote unity, and the Ghana Film Festival and Awards Month, designed to showcase the country’s growing film industry. Other monthly events will focus on Ghanaian heritage, food, fashion, and engaging the Ghanaian diaspora in national development.

This ambitious cultural policy is expected to position Ghana as a global leader in the creative arts and tourism industries, inviting international audiences to experience the country’s vibrant cultural offerings.