Ghana’s men’s national team, the Black Stars, will play Mali and Equatorial Guinea in the international friendlies on Oct. 9 and 12 respectively in Antalya, Turkey.

Both games will be played behind closed doors and under strict COVID-19 protocols, the Ghana Football Association announced on its official site on Thursday.

The two international friendlies are meant to assist the new manager, Charles Kwabena Akonnor, who is yet to play his first game since his appointment, in preparing the Black Stars for an Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) qualifier against Sudan in November.

The last time the Black Stars played a competitive game was on Nov. 18, last year, in which they beat Sao Tome and Principe 1-0 in an away encounter in the 2021 AFCON qualifier.