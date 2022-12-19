Ghana’s Black Warriors Invited To Participate In Tug Of War Event In Ireland

The Ghana Tug of War Association (GHATOWA) has been invited to participate in the World Indoor Tug of War Championship 2023 event in Northern Ireland by the Northern Ireland Tug Of War Association (NITOWA).

The programme comes off at Jim Baker Stadium, Parkgate, Belfast, Northern Ireland from March 7th to 11th, 2023.

Countries are also welcomed to take part in the open TWIF club championship under TWIF rules and regulations

The organisers have placed orders for hotel accommodation for participating teams.

Team Ghana (Black Warriors) selection and organization is being coordinated by Nana Agyei Boateng.

The President of the Ghana Tug of War Fedetation, Mr. Emmanuel Olla williams believes the Black Warriors of Ghana will make the nation proud at the event .

He called on corperate Ghana to support the team to travel for exposure and experience. He noted that more events are needed to bring back the popularity of Tug of War.