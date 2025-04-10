Ghana’s Box Office Promotions Announces April 20 Boxing Event Lineup

Ghana’s Box Office Sports Promotions has finalized the matchups for its highly anticipated boxing event scheduled for April 20, 2025, at the Bukom Boxing Arena in Accra.

The event, sanctioned by the Ghana Boxing Authority (GBA), aims to celebrate Easter with a night of high-stakes bouts featuring prominent local and international fighters.

Promoter Alex Ntiamoah-Boakye, CEO of Box Office Sports Promotions, emphasized the event’s focus on reigniting public passion for the sport. “We’re bringing back the greater love of the people, which is quality boxing,” he stated. Matchmakers Solomon Otoo Lartey and Enoch Amponsah have curated a diverse card, headlined by a 12-round National Super Middleweight Championship clash between Jonathan Tetteh (Worldwide) and Ernest Akushey (Baubali).

Additional highlights include a 10-round Super Lightweight contest between Ghana’s Alfred Lamptey and Nigeria’s Oto Joseph, as well as an 8-round National Lightweight Championship bout pitting Joseph Commey against Anama Dotse. The undercard features rising talents such as debutant Benjamin Lamptey, who will face Abraham Lamptey in a 6-round Featherweight contest. Several matchups, including those involving WBO Africa champions Sheriff Quaye and Jacob Tetteh Laryea, await final opponent confirmations.

Organizers encourage early purchases to secure seats for what is poised to be one of Bukom Boxing Arena’s largest gatherings in recent years.

The Bukom Boxing Arena, long regarded as a cornerstone of Ghana’s boxing culture, has hosted numerous historic fights, cementing its reputation as a hub for nurturing regional talent. This event aligns with ongoing efforts to elevate Ghana’s profile in global boxing, leveraging seasoned athletes and emerging contenders to draw both local enthusiasts and international attention.