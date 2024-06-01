Ghana’s Boxers Miss Qualification for Paris 2024 Olympics

Ghana’s hopes of participating in boxing at the Paris 2024 Olympics have been dashed as all seven boxers representing the country failed to secure qualification at the Road to Paris 2024, 2nd World Qualifying Tournament held at the Indoor Arena – Huamark Stadium in Bangkok, Thailand.

In the Women’s Middleweight (-75Kg) category, Ornella Sathoud of Ghana lost 0-5 in a unanimous points decision to Shierleidis Orozco of Colombia in the Round of 16, putting an end to her Olympic aspirations.

Reflecting on her journey, Ornella expressed gratitude for the experience and the support received from coaches, teammates, family, and friends. Despite the setback, she remains positive, acknowledging that every challenge is an opportunity to learn and grow.

The Ghana Boxing Federation’s male team is known as the Black Bombers, while the female team is referred to as the Black Hitters, with the youth team named the Black Rockets. Despite their efforts, Ghana’s boxers will not be represented at the Paris 2024 Olympics in boxing.