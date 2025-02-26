Ghana’s Boxing Captain Sidelined by Accident Ahead of World Championship, Team Appeals for Support

Faruza Osman, captain of Ghana’s national women’s boxing team, the Black Hitters, has been ruled out of the 2025 Women’s World Boxing Championship in Niš, Serbia, following a motorcycle accident that left her with injuries.

The setback deals a blow to Ghana’s debut campaign at the tournament, now in its 14th edition, as the team grapples with funding shortages and dwindling morale.

Osman, a Ghana Army officer, sustained cuts and bruises in the accident while returning from a wedding in Accra. Speaking from her hospital bed, the visibly distraught athlete lamented the timing of the incident. “I trained six weeks for this chance to represent Ghana and compete for medals and prize money,” she said. “Now, I can only pray my teammates seize this opportunity.”

The accident derails Osman’s hopes of building on her previous international experience, including a stint at the African Championships in Dakar, Senegal. “This was another door to grow as a boxer and lift Ghana’s flag high,” she added, urging sponsors and philanthropists to back the neglected team. “We’re self-motivated, but we need support to thrive.”

The Black Hitters, comprising ten boxers including Trudy Manteaw, Perpetual Okaidja, and Janet Acquah, will now send only six athletes to Serbia due to financial constraints. Alhaji Dauda Fuseni, Vice President of the Ghana Boxing Federation (GBF), echoed Osman’s plea for assistance. “This is our first time at this championship. We need corporate Ghana to step up,” he said, thanking Freight Consult’s Alhaji Abdulai for recent donations and the National Sports Authority for logistical aid.

Osman’s absence leaves a leadership void, but teammates remain determined. “We’ll fight for her and every Ghanaian girl dreaming of boxing glory,” said Sarah Apaw, one of the six athletes set to compete.

The incident highlights broader challenges facing Ghana’s female athletes, who often train with minimal resources. As the team prepares to depart, calls grow louder for sustained investment to unearth and nurture talent in a sport where Ghana has historically punched above its weight.

The Women’s World Boxing Championship runs from March 10–20, 2025, in Niš, Serbia.