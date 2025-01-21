Ghana’s Boxing Community Celebrates Progress at the 2024 Boxing Ghana Awards

Alfred Kotey Ashie, the Member of Parliament for Odododiodoo Constituency, has expressed optimism over the progress of boxing in Ghana, following the success of the 2024 Boxing Ghana Awards held at the Idrowhyt Events Centre in Dansoman.

The event, which highlighted the achievements of the sport, saw industry leaders and athletes alike come together to celebrate the strides being made within the boxing community.

Ashie, a long-time supporter of the sport, emphasized the importance of such initiatives in motivating athletes and stakeholders to continue working harder. He congratulated all the nominees and winners, with a special mention to Joseph Commey, who was named Boxing Personality of the Year. Ashie also acknowledged the efforts of the CEO of Boxing Ghana, Sammy Ofosuhene, and the committee behind the awards ceremony.

Ashie took the opportunity to commend the selection process, praising the transparency and fairness maintained by the committee. He highlighted the significant growth in participation, noting a 300% increase from the previous year when the event was not held. He also singled out the contribution of Ms. Sarah Lotus Asare, the first female matchmaker and boxing administrator in the country, for her role in ensuring the process ran smoothly.

The event was made possible with the support of various stakeholders, including Mr. Ivan Bruce Cudjoe of Cabic Promotions, who provided the venue, and Box Office, who supplied the framed certificates and trophies for the winners. Ashie thanked these partners, as well as Osibor Promotions and Omashi Media for their live coverage, for helping elevate the event’s visibility.

Looking forward, Ashie encouraged the winners to not become complacent but to continue pushing towards greater achievements in the sport, including securing world titles. He also advised those who did not win to keep striving for future recognition. “Better luck next time,” he said, urging the youth to use social media platforms wisely as tools for personal and professional development, a sentiment that resonated strongly given the event’s widespread promotion via social media.

In his closing remarks, Ashie expressed his hope that the Boxing Ghana Awards would continue to grow in stature, positioning itself as a key event in the boxing calendar, while also supporting and complementing other major awards such as the Sports Writers Association of Ghana (SWAG) Awards.

The ceremony, attended by a host of notable figures including Mr. Ben Nunoo Mensah, President of the Ghana Olympic Committee, and Nii Dr. Adotey Dzata1, former President of the Ghana Kickboxing Association, served as a strong reminder of the passion and dedication that continues to drive the sport in Ghana. As the boxing community celebrates its milestones, there is a renewed sense of optimism for the future of the sport, both locally and internationally.