Ghana’s Boxing Future: Sammy Anim Addo’s Vision for World-Class Athletes

Sammy Anim Addo, renowned for his football affiliations with the Baby Jet Foundation and Bronx Boxing Promotions, is turning heads in the boxing world with his keen eye for talent.

In an exclusive interview, Addo shifted the spotlight from soccer to boxing, tipping two rising stars, John Laryea and Daniel Gorsh, as Ghana’s future world champions.

Despite boxing’s reputation for its unpredictability, Addo’s confidence in Laryea, known as ‘Expensive,’ and Gorsh, dubbed ‘The Emperor,’ speaks volumes. He emphasized the need for strategic management, discipline, and readiness for elite competition, countering the narrative of Ghanaian boxing being in decline.

In addition to Laryea and Gorsh, Addo identified Sheriff Quaye, ranked 8th by the WBO, and Jacob Laryea, aka ‘Chorkor Fire,’ as talents on the cusp of international recognition. He credited the success of these athletes to the Bronx Boxing Gym, affectionately known as the Home of Champions, under the guidance of esteemed Coach Lawrence Carl Lokko.

The gym’s roster, including seasoned boxers like Kpapko Allotey and promising talents like Quartey, underscores Ghana’s rich boxing heritage and its promising future. Addo’s endorsement serves as a beacon of hope for aspiring boxers and a testament to the dedication of Ghana’s boxing community in nurturing world-class talent.