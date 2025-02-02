Ghana’s Boxing Prodigy Musah Lawson Eyes World Glory After Long Amateur Stint

Ghanaian boxing sensation Musah Lawson, affectionately known as Awoo Dade, is set to make a thunderous return to the ring on March 6, 2025, at the iconic Bukom Boxing Arena, where he will face hard-hitting Alidu Sulemana in a highly anticipated showdown.

The Ghana Prisons Service officer, who boasts an impressive amateur pedigree, is determined to prove his mettle in the professional ranks and silence critics who question his readiness for the big stage.

In an exclusive interview on The Big Fight Night Show on Omashi TV, Lawson opened up about the challenges of transitioning from amateur to professional boxing. “Staying long in the amateur ranks has affected me in some ways, but I’m still hungry, still fighting, and ready to face the best,” he declared. A former member of Ghana’s national boxing team, the Black Bombers, Lawson represented his country for seven years, competing in prestigious tournaments like the World Championships, African Games, and Olympic qualifiers. Despite his stellar amateur career, his professional journey has been hampered by a lack of fights since turning pro four years ago.

Lawson’s confidence, however, remains unshaken. “I don’t brag, but I know I’m the best in my weight class,” he asserted, his eyes set on continental and world titles. The boxer, whose nickname Awoo Dade (meaning “Lion’s Roar”) reflects his ferocious fighting style, has already claimed a national title belt with the support of his two brothers based in Canada. Now, he seeks a manager and promoter who can propel him to the global stage. “My aim is to become a world champion or one of the best-known fighters in boxing. I was born into this sport, and I won’t stop until I reach the top,” he vowed.

Lawson’s professional record includes only one loss—a catchweight championship bout outside Ghana that he admits was rushed. “I didn’t prepare well for that fight, but I’ve learned my lesson. I’m never complacent now,” he said, emphasizing his growth and readiness for tougher challenges. His return to the ring against Sulemana, a formidable opponent known for his knockout power, is seen as a pivotal moment in his career.

The boxer also expressed gratitude to his employers, the Ghana Prisons Service, for their unwavering support. “They’ve always released me for national assignments, and I’m thankful for that,” he said. He also credited his family, particularly the Akrong brothers, and his loyal fans for standing by him through thick and thin.

As Lawson prepares for his comeback, the boxing community watches with bated breath. Will Awoo Dade roar louder than ever and stake his claim as Ghana’s next world champion? For Lawson, the answer is clear: “This is just the beginning. I’m here to make history.”

With his blend of experience, determination, and raw talent, Musah Lawson is poised to reignite Ghana’s boxing legacy—one punch at a time.