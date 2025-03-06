Ghana’s Boxing Resurgence Draws Crowds as Quaye and Malm Set for Independence Day Clash

A surge of anticipation gripped Bukom Boxing Arena on Wednesday as rising stars Derrick “Show Love” Quaye (7-0-1) and Henry “Assassin Junior” Malm (9-0) tipped the scales ahead of their headline middleweight bout, marking a triumphant debut for Power Punch Promotions.

The event, sanctioned by the Ghana Boxing Authority (GBA) and backed by Legacy Rise, coincides with Ghana’s 68th Independence Day celebrations, drawing a fervent crowd to Jamestown’s weigh-in ceremony where fans waited hours to catch a glimpse of the fighters.

Quaye, who weighed 154.3 pounds, has rapidly become Ghana’s most bankable boxing draw since his decisive victory over Michael Ansah. His opponent, Malm—a 154.4-pound Olympian and former national qualifier—aims to leverage the high-profile clash as a springboard to international recognition. “This fight is my gateway to the global stage,” Malm declared, echoing the stakes of a rivalry long debated within Accra’s Ga Mashie boxing community.

The Thursday night card promises a stacked lineup, featuring Ghana’s national Super Bantamweight title bout between Daniel Otoo and Cann Neequaye, alongside Faizal Abubakar’s defense of his WBO Africa Super Lightweight title against Tanzania’s Abdul Zugo. Notable names like Bronx Gym fan favorite Daniel Sellasi Gorsh, knockout specialist Kevin Abram Carter, and rising prospect Joseph “Bazooka Junior” Antwi—set to face veteran three-time African champion Ebenezer Tetteh—round out a roster designed to reignite local enthusiasm for the sport.

GBA President Abraham Kotei Neequaye hailed the event as proof of boxing’s revitalized appeal, crediting corporate sponsors and rising purses for attracting talent and investors. “The financial stakes are higher, and so is the discipline expected,” he emphasized, warning fans against misconduct amid tightened security protocols. “We must showcase professionalism to secure boxing’s future in Ghana.”

With tickets ranging from 50 GH¢ for general admission to 600 GH¢ for VIP access, organizers aim to deliver a spectacle worthy of Independence Day—a testament to boxing’s enduring cultural heartbeat in Bukom, where every jab and hook carries the weight of national pride.