Ghana’s BRICS Ambition: A Path to Economic Transformation and Global Influence

Ghana is at a crossroads in a world where global alliances are reshaping economic landscapes.

The BRICS bloc—comprising Brazil, Russia, India, China, and South Africa—has grown into a formidable force, representing over 40% of the world’s population and nearly 37.3% of global GDP.

With its recent expansion to include nations like Saudi Arabia, Egypt, Iran, Ethiopia, and the United Arab Emirates, BRICS is no longer just an acronym but a symbol of rising economic power and collaboration.

For Ghana, the question is straightforward: Should it seize this moment to join this influential alliance?

The story of BRICS began in 2001 when economist Jim O’Neill coined the term to highlight the emerging economies of Brazil, Russia, India, and China.

These nations formalized their partnership in 2009, aiming to amplify their collective voice in global economic policies. South Africa’s inclusion in 2010 added the “S” to the acronym, solidifying the group’s focus on fostering economic cooperation, reforming financial institutions, and strengthening cultural ties. Today, BRICS is a magnet for nations seeking to diversify their economic partnerships and reduce reliance on Western-dominated systems.

For countries like Saudi Arabia and Egypt, joining BRICS promises increased trade, investment, and a stronger voice in global forums. The New Development Bank (NDB), established by BRICS, has become a key incentive, providing member nations with funding for infrastructure and sustainable development projects. These benefits are hard to ignore, especially for emerging economies like Ghana, which is already making significant strides on the global stage.

Ghana’s economic resurgence in recent years makes it a strong candidate for BRICS membership. In the first half of 2024, the country recorded an impressive 5.8% real GDP growth, a sharp increase from 2.9% in 2023. This growth was driven by robust performances in key sectors: industry expanded by 8.0%, agriculture by 5.0%, and services by 4.4%.

The mining sector, particularly gold exports, played a pivotal role, with earnings reaching $11.64 billion in 2024. To further strengthen its position as Africa’s leading gold producer, the government plans to establish a Gold Board to regulate purchases from small-scale miners and curb smuggling.

Ghana’s central bank reduced the benchmark interest rate by 200 basis points to 27% in September 2024, signalling improved inflation control and economic stability. The government’s ambitious debt restructuring plan, aimed at bringing public debt below 80% of GDP by 2025, further underscores its commitment to fiscal sustainability. These reforms and achievements make Ghana a viable and attractive candidate for BRICS membership.

Ghana’s strong partnership with China, a key BRICS member, adds another strategic advantage. Bilateral trade between the two nations reached approximately 9.92 billion in 2022, with China exporting 7.91 billion worth of goods to Ghana and importing 2.01 billion from Ghana.

In 2024, China’s Zijin Mining Group announced a 1 billion acquisition of Ghana’s Akyem Gold Mine, highlighting the deepening investment relationship. This robust partnership positions China as a critical ally supporting Ghana’s BRICS aspirations.

Joining BRICS offers Ghana several strategic benefits. Access to development financing through the NDB could fund critical infrastructure projects, from transportation networks to renewable energy initiatives. Diversified trade partnerships with BRICS nations would reduce Ghana’s reliance on traditional markets, fostering economic resilience. Moreover, membership would amplify Ghana’s voice in global economic discussions, aligning with its aspirations for greater international integration.

However, the path to BRICS membership is not without challenges. Ghana must align its policies with the bloc’s objectives, including financial reforms and sustainable development goals. Securing consensus among existing BRICS members, each with its own geopolitical interests will require high-level diplomatic efforts. Ghana must ensure its institutions and industries are prepared to compete and collaborate within the BRICS framework.

China’s support could be instrumental in navigating these challenges.

As a key player within BRICS, China can advocate for Ghana’s inclusion, provide technical assistance to align policies with BRICS standards and facilitate high-level diplomatic engagements. This support, combined with Ghana’s economic achievements and strategic reforms, could fast-track its accession to the bloc.

Ghana’s pursuit of BRICS membership represents a bold and strategic move toward sustainable economic development and enhanced global influence.

By leveraging its strong partnership with China and capitalizing on its recent economic strides, Ghana can position itself to reap the multifaceted benefits of joining this influential alliance. The time is ripe for Ghana to take decisive steps toward this goal, ushering in a new era of prosperity and international collaboration.

For a nation with a rich history and a promising future, BRICS membership could be the catalyst that propels Ghana into a brighter, more resilient tomorrow. The world is watching, and the opportunity is now.