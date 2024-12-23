Ghana’s Budget Deliberations Face Impasse as Parliament Reconvenes

As Ghana’s Parliament prepares to reconvene on January 2, 2025, the presentation of a mini-budget by Finance Minister Dr. Mohammed Amin Adam is expected to be a focal point, but sharp political divisions have created uncertainty about its passage.

The expenditure in advance of appropriation, crucial for sustaining government operations in the first quarter of the year, has been delayed, with both the outgoing New Patriotic Party (NPP) and incoming National Democratic Congress (NDC) at odds over key fiscal matters.

Majority Leader Alexander Afenyo-Markin attributed the delay to what he called the “lawlessness” of the Minority NDC, accusing them of obstructing vital legislative matters, including the Free Senior High School (Free SHS) Bill and tax-related bills. As the clock ticks down to the incoming NDC administration’s assumption of power on January 7, concerns mount over a potential government shutdown, as both parties remain sharply divided on several key issues.

The standoff in Parliament stems from long-standing disagreements over government priorities. The NDC has opposed key measures, such as tax waivers for companies, and has refused to support the approval of major mining agreements and judicial appointments. These unresolved issues, compounded by the Minority’s obstruction of the approval process for critical bills, have delayed the presentation of the Vote on Account, which is necessary for the government to function in the early months of 2025.

Despite the impasse, Afenyo-Markin stressed that the NPP has made efforts to fulfill its constitutional duties but has been met with resistance from the NDC. He specifically pointed to the removal of the Free SHS Bill from the agenda as a deliberate move to frustrate the government’s priorities. Meanwhile, Minority Leader Dr. Cassiel Ato Forson criticized the NPP for failing to present the mini-budget and accused them of lacking goodwill during the transition period. Forson argued that the outgoing administration should have acted in good faith and proposed a plan for funding the first quarter of 2025, instead of leaving the public service unfunded.

With Parliament set to resume, the deadlock remains unresolved, and there are concerns over whether an agreement can be reached in time to prevent a government shutdown. The failure to pass the mini-budget would disrupt government services, delay salaries for civil servants, and potentially cripple critical projects, creating significant challenges for the incoming NDC administration. Moreover, the delay risks undermining the smooth transition of power, adding to the uncertainty surrounding Ghana’s governance in the coming months.

The stakes are high as both the NPP and NDC face mounting pressure to resolve their differences. Afenyo-Markin accused the NDC of fostering chaos and undermining national interests, citing actions such as the Minority’s takeover of the Majority benches, which paralyzed Parliament for weeks. Dr. Forson countered these accusations, emphasizing that the NPP administration’s failure to fulfill its responsibilities reflects poorly on their commitment to a seamless transition. He assured that the NDC would act swiftly to address the fiscal issues once in power.

As the January 2 session approaches, Ghana’s political leaders will need to find a way to bridge their differences and pass the necessary fiscal measures, or risk further destabilizing the country’s governance and economy.