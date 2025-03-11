Ghana’s Budget Doubles Down on Social Programs Amid Fiscal Squeeze

Ghana’s government is expanding social safety nets even as it tightens fiscal belts, allocating GH¢3.5 billion to free secondary education and GH¢9.9 billion to healthcare under its “MahamaCares” initiative.

The budget uncaps levies for education and road funds, redirecting GH¢4.1 billion to schools and GH¢2.8 billion to highway repairs.

However, the largesse comes alongside austerity: energy sector subsidies face a GH¢35 billion shortfall, and 55 infrastructure projects remain frozen due to creditor disputes.

Forson emphasized “protecting the vulnerable,” but unions warn wage hikes are too modest amid 23.8% inflation.

“The priorities are right, but the math doesn’t add up,” said Accra-based Financial Journalist Roger A. Agana.

“You can’t fund textbooks while owing pharmacists 18 months of salaries.”

With debt servicing consuming 11.6% of GDP, analysts say Ghana’s social bets hinge on a risky debt-restructuring gamble.