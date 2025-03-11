Ghana’s Budget Launches Labour Exports, Women’s Bank to Tackle Economic Strains

Beyond headline tax cuts and debt woes, Ghana’s 2025 budget introduced a formalized Labour Export Programme to curb illegal migration and harness remittances, targeting safer employment pathways for workers abroad.

The plan aims to bolster forex reserves while addressing youth unemployment—a critical issue in a country where 321 pharmacists alone have gone unpaid since 2023.

Separately, the government allocated GH¢51.3 million to launch a Women’s Development Bank, targeting female entrepreneurs in underserved regions, alongside a GH¢300 million National Apprenticeship Programme to tackle skills gaps.

Disaster relief also featured prominently, with GH¢242.5 million earmarked for communities affected by the Akosombo dam spillage and GH¢200 million for tidal wave victims in Ketu South—a nod to climate resilience amid criticism over delayed infrastructure projects like the stalled Effia Nkwanta Hospital and Kejetia Market Phase 2, frozen due to bilateral debt disputes.

The budget further prioritized decentralization, directing 80% of District Assembly Common Fund (DACF) allocations—totaling GH¢7.51 billion—to local governments, a sharp shift from past years where half the funds were centralized.

However, skepticism lingers over enforcement of PFM reforms, including sanctions for procurement breaches and stricter VAT adjustments, which aim to merge levies but lack clarity on implementation timelines.

“These are progressive strokes,” said governance expert, “but without tackling bureaucratic graft, even gold and goodwill won’t reset Ghana’s trajectory.”