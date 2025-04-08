Ghana’s Bukom Bomber to Battle Nigeria’s Joy Boy in Easter Boxing Clash

Former WBO Youth champion Alfred “Bukom Bomber” Lamptey of Ghana will square off against Nigeria’s Oto “Joy Boy” Joseph in a 10-round super lightweight bout on April 20 at Accra’s Bukom Boxing Arena.

The international matchup, part of a special Easter boxing event organized by Box Office Sports Promotions, marks Lamptey’s return after a prolonged absence from the ring.

Lamptey (14-1, 10 KOs), also nicknamed “Show Time,” vowed to deliver an explosive performance for fans. “It’s been a long time since they’ve seen me, and I’m bringing something new to excite them,” he said. His opponent, Joseph (23-2, 13 KOs), brings a formidable record, setting the stage for a high-stakes encounter.

The bout serves as an undercard to the Brave Heats Show’s National Super Middleweight Championship, where Ernest “Baubali” Akushey faces Jonathan “Worldwide” Tetteh. Organizers promise a showcase of rising talent, with Reggie Tyron, a spokesperson for Box Office Sports Promotions, calling it a “celebration of African boxing’s future.” The event, initially postponed, was rescheduled to align with Easter festivities, aiming to draw a capacity crowd.

Tyron emphasized the importance of fan conduct, noting Accra’s growing reputation as a hub for international boxing. “We urge attendees to uphold discipline, as the city is positioning itself as a global destination for major championships,” he said.

The event underscores efforts to elevate Accra’s profile in the sport, leveraging local talent and international rivalries. With Lamptey’s comeback and Joseph’s regional prominence, the clash highlights both the competitive spirit and commercial potential of African boxing. As streaming platforms amplify the continent’s cultural exports, live sports events like this further cement its influence on the global stage.