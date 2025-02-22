Ghana’s Business Exodus: Soaring Costs and Shipping Strife Push Firms to Brink

Ghana’s private sector is teetering under the weight of skyrocketing operational costs, with industry leaders warning that businesses may flee to cheaper regional hubs unless urgent reforms curb inefficiencies and predatory practices in critical sectors like shipping.

Professor Ransford Gyampo, CEO of the Ghana Shippers Authority, issued the stark alert during a televised interview, accusing some international shipping firms of exploiting regulatory gaps to impose exorbitant fees and deliberate delays that inflate expenses for local enterprises.

“The cost of doing business here is unsustainable,” Gyampo declared on TV3’s KeyPoints, citing complaints from companies facing what he called “economic sabotage” through inflated shipping charges and manufactured delays leading to punitive demurrage costs. “Some actors in the shipping industry are being deliberately incompetent just to force businesses into paying more. It’s no surprise firms are threatening to relocate to neighboring countries.”

The critique arrives as Ghana grapples with a broader crisis of competitiveness. Businesses nationwide cite erratic power tariffs, high taxes, and bureaucratic red tape as barriers, but Gyampo singled out the shipping sector as a critical pressure point. He alleged that certain international shipping lines—which control over 80% of Ghana’s maritime trade—have resisted transparency and fairness, operating with “near-monopoly impunity” while lobbying against regulatory oversight.

To counter this, the government is advancing a Legislative Instrument (LI) to standardize fees, enforce accountability, and penalize malpractice. “We have a right to regulate industries operating on our soil,” Gyampo asserted, though he acknowledged pushback from shipping firms wary of profit cuts. “This isn’t about antagonism—it’s about protecting Ghanaian businesses from exploitation.”

The proposed regulations could prove pivotal. Demurrage charges—daily fines for delayed cargo pickup—have long plagued importers, with reports of containers mysteriously “stuck” in ports due to administrative bottlenecks, forcing companies to pay thousands daily. A 2023 study by the Ghana Importers and Exporters Association found demurrage costs added up to 30% to operational expenses for small and medium enterprises, many already struggling with inflation and currency depreciation.

Economists warn that without intervention, Ghana risks a corporate exodus to countries like Ivory Coast or Togo, where port efficiency and lower fees attract investors. “Businesses aren’t loyal to geography—they go where the math works,” said trade analyst Nana Ama Agyemang. “If Ghana can’t fix its structural flaws, even local firms will start outsourcing operations.”

The government’s regulatory push faces hurdles, however. Past attempts to rein in shipping costs have stalled amid legal challenges and lobbying, while critics argue the new LI lacks teeth to combat deep-rooted corruption. Others stress that port modernization and digitalizing customs processes are equally urgent.

For Gyampo, the stakes transcend economics. “This isn’t just about balance sheets,” he said. “It’s about whether Ghana remains open for business or becomes a cautionary tale.” As the LI advances to parliament, its fate may well determine if the nation can stem the tide of disillusionment—or watch its entrepreneurial backbone crumble.