Ghana’s Business Landscape Faces Mixed Prospects Amid Key Challenges, UKGCC Survey Shows

The UK-Ghana Chamber of Commerce (UKGCC) has released its 6th annual Ghana Business Environment and Competitive Survey (BECS) for 2024, offering an insightful overview of the business climate in Ghana.

The survey, which gathered responses from 725 businesses across a range of industries, paints a picture of cautious optimism tempered by significant obstacles in the country’s economic landscape.

The findings reflect both the challenges and the areas of progress for businesses in Ghana. Despite expressing hope for future growth, particularly in sectors like technology and market expansion, many businesses pointed to persistent difficulties in areas such as taxation, telecom costs, government bureaucracy, and a burdensome regulatory framework. For the first time, the report highlighted the rising costs of telecom services and regulatory complexities as significant concerns that require urgent government intervention.

One of the most telling aspects of the survey was the decline in satisfaction with telecom services. Despite the availability of telecom infrastructure being ranked as one of the best-performing components in previous years, its performance has dropped sharply in 2024, a troubling sign of mounting frustrations within the business community. Similarly, issues with the cost of power and ongoing corruption in the public sector remain major pain points that businesses say hinder their ability to operate efficiently and competitively.

Notably, while businesses have grown more critical of telecom services and regulatory frameworks, other components like power, water, labor, and logistics availability have seen slightly better ratings. Still, these sectors remain far from perfect, and businesses continue to face rising operational costs, exacerbated by macroeconomic challenges such as the depreciation of the Ghana Cedi and inflationary pressures. These factors have contributed to an overall high cost of doing business, particularly in the manufacturing and energy sectors.

The survey also identified key sectors where progress has been made, with technology adoption and telecom services noted as areas of improvement since 2021. In particular, the availability of quality infrastructure, a new inclusion in this year’s survey, suggests that incremental improvements are being made, albeit slowly.

The report’s findings are not all grim, however. It highlights the importance of strategic collaboration between the government and the private sector to tackle these challenges. In particular, the report emphasizes the need for clearer policies, streamlined regulations, and a more predictable taxation regime to foster investor confidence and improve Ghana’s competitiveness. Moreover, businesses are calling for enhanced efforts to address infrastructure gaps, especially in energy, telecom, and water sectors, which remain critical to the sustainability of business operations in the country.

Key stakeholders, including Anthony Pile MBE, Executive Council Chairman of UKGCC, and Adjobar Kyiamah, Executive Director of UKGCC, have emphasized the importance of creating a secure and stable environment for businesses to thrive. Pile highlighted the role of improved community security measures in fostering a conducive environment for business, while Kyiamah pointed to the need for reforms to lower operational costs in the manufacturing sector and boost access to financing.

As Ghana grapples with its economic challenges, the survey’s findings suggest that businesses, while optimistic, remain concerned about the country’s ability to tackle these long-standing issues. The involvement of the private sector in shaping the future direction of policies and regulatory frameworks will be crucial in determining whether Ghana can overcome these hurdles and create a more sustainable and business-friendly environment.

The insights provided by this report serve as a valuable tool for policymakers, business leaders, and international partners who have a stake in Ghana’s economic future. As the country continues to navigate its growth trajectory, the success of its business sector will depend on the government’s ability to address these key concerns and create an environment that fosters innovation, investment, and long-term sustainability.

The BECS 2024 report was prepared by PwC Ghana for UKGCC with the support of the UK government’s Jobs and Economic Transformation (JET) Programme, ensuring a comprehensive and data-driven analysis of Ghana’s business landscape.