Ghana’s Cargo Drivers Decry Tech Disruption as Yango Reshapes Logistics Sector

Traditional cargo drivers in Kasoa, Weija, and Gbawe are sounding the alarm over plummeting incomes as tech-driven delivery platforms like Yango upend Ghana’s logistics industry.

Once reliant on steady demand for moving goods in trucks and Kia vans, drivers now face an existential crisis, with many forced to sell vehicles or pivot to passenger transport amid collapsing revenues.

“Before Yango, I earned GH¢2,000 weekly. Now I’m lucky to make GH¢600,” said Fuseini Abass, a driver at Mallam-Gbawe station, his voice tinged with resignation. Like dozens of peers interviewed by The High Street Journal, Abass blames the Russian-owned platform’s rapid expansion for gutting demand for traditional cargo services. The app’s algorithm-based pricing, real-time tracking, and fixed rates have attracted cost-conscious customers, leaving older operators scrambling.

Yango’s rise reflects a global trend of tech platforms disrupting informal economies, but in Ghana—where over 60% of employment hinges on the informal sector—the stakes are uniquely high. Drivers like Nii Adjei argue the shift risks sidelining those unfamiliar with digital tools. “Yango is efficient, but how does a driver who barely uses a smartphone compete?” he asked. Many urge the company to simplify its app and provide training to bridge the tech gap, though Yango has yet to respond publicly.

Customers, however, praise the platform’s convenience. A furniture buyer in Lapaz described Yango as a “stress-free” alternative to haggling with drivers, while its “Express Cargo” service guarantees same-day delivery at transparent rates. Market women, however, remain split. Some cling to traditional services for long-haul affordability and pre-dawn reliability, while others embrace Yango’s efficiency.

The platform’s model offers drivers flexibility—couriers can earn up to GH¢2,200 monthly using cars, bikes, or vans—but this gig economy promise rings hollow for veterans like Abass, who invested life savings into trucks now gathering dust. “I pray old clients remember me,” he said.

Analysts warn the clash underscores a broader tension between innovation and inclusivity. While apps like Yango modernize logistics, they risk deepening inequality in a sector where digital literacy remains uneven. With no clear regulatory framework to balance disruption and worker protection, drivers fear becoming collateral damage in Ghana’s tech revolution.

As debates over fair competition and labor rights intensify, one reality is undeniable: the wheels of progress, driven by algorithms and apps, won’t slow down for those left in the dust.