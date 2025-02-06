Ghana’s Cashew Sector Grapples with Illegal Exports and Market Manipulation

The Tree Crop Development Authority (TCDA) has issued a stern warning to individuals and companies exporting raw cashew nuts without proper registration or licenses, labeling the practice illegal and harmful to Ghana’s agricultural trade.

The caution follows a surge in unregulated shipments, which officials say undermines both local industry stability and national revenue. Violators risk sanctions under laws governing cashew exports, though enforcement challenges persist in a sector long plagued by systemic issues.

This is not Ghana’s first attempt to control raw cashew exports. In 2016, the government briefly banned overseas sales of unprocessed nuts to incentivize domestic value addition. The policy collapsed within weeks after fierce backlash from farmers and traders reliant on immediate cash flow—a dilemma that continues to haunt the sector. Today, Ghana remains the world’s third-largest exporter of raw cashews, trailing Ivory Coast and Cambodia. Annual production reaches 180,000 metric tons, yet a staggering 90% is shipped abroad unprocessed, leaving potential profits untapped.

The Africa Cashew Alliance estimates Ghana earns $300 million yearly from raw cashew exports but argues this figure could multiply with investment in local processing. “Exporting raw nuts is like selling gold as dust,” remarked an industry analyst familiar with the trade. “Without factories to refine the product, Ghana loses jobs, tax revenue, and global market leverage.”

Compounding the problem are reports of foreign traders allegedly destabilizing the market. Last month, the Cashew Traders and Exporters Association of Ghana accused unauthorized foreign buyers of inflating purchase prices—up to GH¢25 per kilogram, far above the official GH¢15 rate. Association spokesperson Kwabena Owusu described the trend as “economic sabotage,” arguing that these traders exploit weak domestic processing capacity. “When locals can’t add value, they’re forced to sell raw nuts at any price,” he said. “Foreigners swoop in, disrupt our pricing, and leave our own exporters stranded.”

Critics argue Ghana’s overreliance on raw exports stems from decades of underinvestment in processing infrastructure. While neighboring Ivory Coast and Tanzania have expanded cashew roasting and packaging facilities, Ghana’s processing rate languishes below 10%, leaving farmers with few alternatives. “The factories we do have operate below capacity due to erratic power, high costs, and lack of financing,” explained a Kumasi-based processor who requested anonymity. “Until that changes, illegal exports and price wars will keep hurting us.”

The TCDA’s latest alert underscores the urgency of reform. Yet without addressing the root causes—poor processing capacity, foreign interference, and farmer vulnerability—the cycle of raw dependency and market instability may persist. As global demand for cashews rises, Ghana faces a critical choice: prioritize value addition or risk watching its agricultural wealth slip away, one unprocessed nut at a time.