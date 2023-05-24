Ghana’s Cashew Sector Seeks Government Backing to Drive Economic Growth and Empower Farmers”

Mr. Raphael Ahenu a prominent proponent of cashew growing in Ghana is pleading with the government to give the Tree Crop Development Authority additional funding. His objectives are to fully realize the ten year National Cashew Development Plan and realize the enormous potential of the cashew industry.

Ghana made $340.7 million from cashew exports in 2020, but there is an estimated $660 million in unrealized potential. According to Mr. Ahenu, Ghana’s economy can drastically improve if the cashew business is given priority.

At the launch of the “Amplifying the Voices of Cashew Farmers (AVFC)” project, held in Sampa, Mr. Ahenu emphasized the need to empower cashew farmers to increase their production. The 15-month AVFC project, led by Cashew Watch Ghana and funded by the STAR Ghana Foundation, aims to advocate for better prices and remove obstacles hindering the sector’s growth.

Highlighting the global opportunities associated with cashew farming, Mr. Ahenu called for practical measures to transform the industry and leverage its potential for socio-economic development. He emphasized that Ghana’s current annual production of 110,000 to 130,000 tons of raw cashew nuts falls short, and more efforts are required to make the industry a significant contributor to economic growth, job creation, and poverty reduction.

Mr. Ahenu urged the government to give the Tree Crop Development Authority more technical and financial support in order to accomplish these objectives. He thinks that the 10-year National Cashew Development Plan may be implemented successfully with more backing.

The Jaman North District Director of Agriculture, Mr. Victor Yao-Dablu, emphasized the increasing cashew production in the region in support of Mr. Ahenu’s opinions.

He encouraged the government to give farmers access to processors so they could add value to their nuts and increase their ability to profit. The AVFC project’s support from the STAR Ghana Foundation was lauded by Mr. Yao-Dablu, who expressed the hope that it will result in higher prices for the toil of cashew producers.

