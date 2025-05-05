Ghana’s Catholic Leader Demands Action Against Illegal Mining

The Archbishop of Accra has issued a forceful challenge to Ghana’s government, demanding concrete measures against the destructive illegal mining operations ravaging the country’s environment.

During a Sunday sermon at St. Francis of Assisi Catholic Parish, Archbishop John Bonaventure Kwofie dismissed political rhetoric and called for visible enforcement against “galamsey” operators.

“Enough is enough,” declared the prelate, addressing President John Mahama directly. “This is an evil we must not tolerate through inaction.” His remarks came days after the president vowed to combat illegal mining during May Day celebrations, promising deployed security forces were “up to the task.”

The archbishop pointed to Mahama’s unfulfilled campaign pledge to address galamsey within 120 days of taking office. “We don’t want talk, we want action,” he stated, invoking the liberation slogan “Aluta Continua” to question whether authorities were truly confronting powerful mining syndicates. His homily highlighted the ecological crisis caused by mercury-polluted waterways and decimated forests, framing environmental protection as both moral obligation and national emergency.

The church leader’s intervention amplifies mounting public frustration over stalled progress against illegal mining, despite multiple government initiatives. Environmental experts note that while military patrols have disrupted some small-scale operations, prosecution of financiers and equipment suppliers remains lacking.

As Ghana prepares to participate in the papal conclave this week, Archbishop Kwofie urged prayers for both spiritual and political leaders to demonstrate courage in safeguarding natural resources. His message underscores growing institutional pressure on the administration to match its environmental commitments with measurable results, particularly in protecting vital river systems that supply drinking water to millions.