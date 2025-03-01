Ghana’s Central Bank Governor Summoned Over $250 Million Headquarters Controversy

Dr. Johnson Pandit Kwasi Asiama, the newly appointed Governor of the Bank of Ghana (BoG), will face parliamentary scrutiny on Wednesday, March 5, 2025, over the controversial $250 million cost of the central bank’s newly inaugurated headquarters.

The summons follows mounting public and political pressure to account for the project’s budget, which ballooned from an initial $81.8 million to nearly triple its original estimate.

The 22-story “Bank Square,” unveiled in November 2024, has drawn sharp criticism amid Ghana’s fragile economic recovery. The project, initiated under former President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo’s administration, was initially awarded to Goldkey Properties Limited in 2020 for $81.8 million. Costs later surged to $121 million and eventually settled at $250 million by completion, sparking allegations of financial mismanagement and opacity.

Majority Leader Mahama Ayariga confirmed Dr. Asiama’s appearance before a parliamentary committee, stating the session would address “the justification for such a staggering expenditure” and probe the decision-making processes behind the cost escalation. The summons underscores heightened tensions over fiscal accountability, particularly as Ghana grapples with the aftermath of a 2022 Eurobond default and a $3 billion IMF bailout secured in 2023.

Former BoG Governor Dr. Ernest Addison, who spearheaded the project, previously defended the headquarters as a necessary modernization effort. The facility consolidates offices scattered across Accra, housing 2,500 staff and featuring a currency processing center, expanded banking halls, and parking infrastructure. Addison argued the move would cut operational costs and improve efficiency. Critics, however, question whether such benefits justify the exorbitant price tag, especially as Ghanaian households endure austerity measures tied to IMF reforms.

Opposition lawmakers, led by the National Democratic Congress (NDC), have demanded full disclosure of contracts, financing arrangements, and procurement timelines. “The public deserves clarity on how a project initially budgeted at $81 million spiraled to $250 million without clear parliamentary oversight,” said NDC legislator Isaac Adongo. “This is not just about a building—it’s about restoring trust in institutions tasked with safeguarding the nation’s finances.”

The controversy highlights broader concerns about governance and fiscal discipline in Ghana’s public sector. Analysts note that while infrastructure investment is critical, unchecked spending risks undermining confidence in the central bank’s stewardship, particularly during a period of economic vulnerability. The BoG’s role in implementing IMF-mandated reforms, including fiscal tightening and debt restructuring, further amplifies scrutiny of its financial decisions.

Dr. Asiama’s testimony is expected to address whether external audits or oversight mechanisms flagged the cost overruns and how the bank plans to prevent similar issues in future projects. The session may also reignite debates about parliamentary authority to hold autonomous institutions accountable, setting a precedent for transparency in high-stakes public expenditures.

As Ghana navigates its economic challenges, the BoG headquarters saga serves as a litmus test for institutional credibility. With public patience thinning and political stakes rising, the outcome of Wednesday’s hearing could shape not only the bank’s reputation but also the government’s ability to rally support for further reforms.