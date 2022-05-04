Ghana’s Chaskele And Ampe Sports To Be Launched In The UK, Germany

The Ghana’s undisputed most recognized traditional games and sports development Agency for the National Sports Authority (Ministry of Youth and Sports), the Cultural Games Association is excited to collaborate with sports enthusiasts in the UK, Germany, Spain, Italy, France, Netherland, etc. to aid their prospective players learn and play the Ghana’s developed Chaskele Sports and Ampe Game.

The President of the Cultural Games Association, Nana Boateng Gyimah II said the Ghanaians diaspora in the UK and Germany efforts to acknowledge the interests in the Chaskele Sports and Ampe and engaging sports agencies and clubs in Europe to learn to play the two subject sports is commendable gesture.

Surprised by the development of the Chaskele Sports to be played in the UK and EU, the President, disclosed that the notable Ghana’s traditional sports could also find sports market in other continents which a major sports organization had beforehand accepted in leading to promote the Chaskele and Ampe in Canada.

As part of managing those Ghana’s traditional games globally, the President said, he finds it necessary to have credible leadership in every country to market and promote the Chaskele and Ampe sports. He said, he will soon address the press in Accra and also confirm the UK and Germany Chairpersons as Mr. Emmanuel Williams-Osabutey and Sandra Abrokwa Lahmer respectively to the Ministry of Youth and Sports through the National Sports Authority.

Nana Boateng Gyimah II, who is the Krontihene of Senchi-Asokore traditional area opined that ‘‘promoting and engaging acts of unity and friendliness through sports and among people across the globe is one of the Cultural Games Association’s (CGA) principal objectives’’ and he expressed his desire to support CGA leadership in the UK, Germany, France, Spain, Italy and the Netherland.

The CGA Chairman in the UK and Ireland, Mr. Emmanuel Williams-Osabutey has added a new phase of sports and business dimension to the CGA by engaging sports production companies to give the Chaskele players a world-class and very attractive sportswear. He has disclosed that he has worked with the UK government and relevant authorities to secure a venue for the Chaskele Sports training and aim to recruit over fifty (50) players to go through the training session for any future international tournament.

To have Ghana’s Chaskele Sports and Ampe Game to be played in the UK, Germany and many EU countries is a major and exciting achievement for the Cultural Games Association, and the National Sports Authority, Ghana.

Source:

CGA Press Centre