Ghana’s CHASS Calls for Delay in School Reopening Amid Financial Challenges

The Conference of Heads of Assisted Secondary Schools (CHASS) has formally requested that the Ghana Education Service (GES) and the Ministry of Education delay the planned reopening of schools on January 3, 2025.

The call for postponement is rooted in ongoing financial difficulties that have yet to be resolved.

CHASS has highlighted that various financial obligations, including payments for perishables, recurrent fees, and transportation costs related to food deliveries, remain unpaid. Despite multiple requests for resolution, including letters sent on August 12th, November 13th, and December 20th, 2024, the government has not yet addressed these pressing issues.

As a result, CHASS has decided to notify parents and guardians about the potential delay through regional branches and school Parent-Teacher Associations (PTAs), with a focus on ensuring that families are prepared for the possibility of the reopening being pushed back.

This move comes after repeated efforts from CHASS to engage with the Ministry of Education and GES on the matter, which, according to the association, have gone unanswered. The situation underscores the financial strain faced by schools and raises concerns about the government’s ability to meet its obligations to the education sector in a timely manner.

The delay in reopening could have significant implications for students, teachers, and the education system as a whole, and it highlights the urgent need for better management and funding within the sector. It remains to be seen whether the Ministry of Education will respond to CHASS’s request in time to avoid disruption to the academic calendar.

Read CHASS’ full statement below:

