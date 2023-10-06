Ghana’s Chatbot Africa and Others Selected to Participate in AI First Cohort

Ghanaian startup, Chatbots Africa has been selected as part of 11 Africa startups in the AI First cohort of Google Accelerator Program.



The 11 were selected for using AI to navigate the challenges unique to Africa while carving out solutions on a global scale.

According to a McKinsey Global Institute report, AI could potentially augment Africa’s GDP by a staggering $1.3 trillion by 2030, marking its undeniable potential to fuel solutions and drive economic prosperity.

The selected startup are as follows:

Avalon Health (South Africa): Empowers patients with streamlined online healthcare access and offers doctors digital tools to enhance care.

Empowers patients with streamlined online healthcare access and offers doctors digital tools to enhance care. Chatbots Africa (Ghana): Spearheading SMEs’ transition into the Social Commerce era with AI-driven online storefronts.

Spearheading SMEs’ transition into the Social Commerce era with AI-driven online storefronts. Dial Afrika Inc (Kenya): Tailoring customer support tools for global businesses, with a focus on African SMBs.

Tailoring customer support tools for global businesses, with a focus on African SMBs. Famasi Africa (Nigeria): Innovating the OS for pharmacies in emerging markets.

Innovating the OS for pharmacies in emerging markets. Fastagger Inc (Kenya): Using AI to amplify sales and loyalty, supporting MSMEs’ growth.

Using AI to amplify sales and loyalty, supporting MSMEs’ growth. Garri Logistics (Ethiopia): Digitalizing freight brokerage and transport services.

Digitalizing freight brokerage and transport services. Izif i n (Nigeria): Providing an end-to-end credit infrastructure via API for small businesses.

Providing an end-to-end credit infrastructure via API for small businesses. Lengo AI (Senegal): Launching the first Data-Driven OS for the Informal Sector.

Launching the first Data-Driven OS for the Informal Sector. Logistify AI (Uganda): Minimising inventory losses in industrial facilities.

Minimising inventory losses in industrial facilities. Telliscope (Ethiopia): Offering an AI-enabled business intelligence platform.

Offering an AI-enabled business intelligence platform. Vzy (Nigeria): Revolutionising website building with AI-driven tools that craft sites in mere minutes.

The startups selected will commence an immersive 10-week accelerator journey. They will use Google’s AI expertise and be granted $350k in Google Cloud Credits. They will also get mentorship sessions, specialised technical insights, and extensive networking opportunities await them, to help them expand their horizons and amplify their impact.