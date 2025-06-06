Ghana’s Chief Imam Demands Gaza Ceasefire in Eid Message

Sheikh Osman Nuhu Sharubutu, Ghana’s National Chief Imam, has called for an immediate end to atrocities in Gaza and global moral renewal during his Eid-Al-Adha address.

Delivered through aide Dr. Abubakari Mohammed Marzuq Azindoo, the message framed the festival as a catalyst for spiritual transformation beyond ritual sacrifice.

“The deeper virtues of Eid remain hollow without moral growth,” the Chief Imam stated, citing Qur’an 22:37 to emphasize that divine acceptance hinges on piety, not ceremonial acts. He urged Ghanaian Muslims to harness Eid’s spirit for societal positivity while positioning Prophet Abraham as a unifying figure for interfaith solidarity among Jews, Christians, and Muslims.

Sharubutu condemned “genocidal impunity and moral bankruptcy” in conflict zones, particularly denouncing Gaza violence perpetrated “in the name of supremacy.” He challenged world leaders to prioritize justice over might, reconciliation over aggression, and peace over destruction, demanding a global order reflecting “RIGHT over might” and “UNITY over disunity.”

The intervention blends spiritual reflection with geopolitical urgency, amplifying calls for humanitarian action amid escalating conflicts. As Muslims worldwide observe Eid on June 6, the Imam’s appeal underscores faith’s role in defending universal human dignity.