Ghana’s Chief Justice Issues Directive for Extended Court Hours and Electronic Service Amid Electoral Disputes

Ghana’s Chief Justice has issued a directive extending the operational hours of court registries, effective immediately.

According to the statement, court registries will now operate from 8:00 am to 8:00 pm on Saturdays and public holidays. This move is part of efforts to ensure the swift handling of legal matters, particularly in light of ongoing electoral disputes.

Additionally, the Chief Justice has granted superior court judges the discretion to sit on Saturdays and public holidays to expedite the resolution of parliamentary-related disputes. Judges assigned to cases involving parliamentary election results will have the authority to schedule hearings during these extended hours if deemed necessary.

The directive also includes the application of electronic service for court proceedings, in line with Order 7 of C.I. 47, the High Court (Civil Procedure) Rules, 2004, as amended by Order 3A of C.I. 122, the High Court (Civil Procedure) (Amendment) Rules, 2019. This move aims to streamline the legal process and enhance efficiency.

This directive comes amid the recollation of results for nine contested parliamentary constituencies, with the process currently ongoing at the old office of the Electoral Commission (EC) in Ridge, Accra. The results of these constituencies are under scrutiny, as parties seek to resolve discrepancies in the election outcome.