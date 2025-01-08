Ghana’s Chief of Staff Convenes Emergency Meeting to Address Power Crisis

The Chief of Staff has convened an urgent meeting with key stakeholders in the energy sector to tackle the imminent power crisis, commonly known as “dumsor,” which threatens to disrupt electricity supply across the nation.

The meeting, held on Wednesday, January 8, 2025, comes just a day after President John Dramani Mahama’s swearing-in and reflects the government’s commitment to addressing the issue swiftly.

John Abdulai Jinapor, the Member of Parliament for Yapei-Kusawgu and former Deputy Energy Minister, confirmed that representatives from major energy organizations including GRIDCo, WAPCo, VRA, GNPC, BOST, and various power generation companies were part of the discussions. The primary goal is to find both immediate and long-term solutions to stabilise power supply and prevent nationwide outages.

Jinapor explained, “Last night, extensive technical work was done, and several options have been put on the table for discussion. His Excellency will be briefed, and I’m confident he will provide further instructions through the Chief of Staff.” These discussions come after data revealed alarming fuel stock levels, with some power plants facing critical shortages. AKSA has only five hours of fuel remaining, KTPP’s reserves will last just 1.5 days, and Asogli has run out of fuel altogether. While Cenpower has a stock that could last 20.9 days, it is not enough to meet national demand on its own.

Acting Government Spokesperson Felix Kwakye Ofosu confirmed that a technical committee has been set up to address the crisis and will present a detailed roadmap to the government by the close of business on January 8, 2025. This high-level committee includes influential figures such as John Abdulai Jinapor, Emmanuel Kofi Buah, and Dr. Cassiel Ato Forson.

As the Mahama-led administration works to resolve the energy crisis, Ghanaians are eagerly awaiting the outcomes of these critical deliberations and the potential steps to prevent further power disruptions.