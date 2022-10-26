Ghana’s Chocolatiers sponsored to WineX 2022 event in South Africa

The Ghana Export Promotion Authority (GEPA) in partnership with organisers of the WineX Show has facilitated and sponsored some selected indigenous Ghanaian artisanal chocolatiers to participate in the show in Johannesburg, South Africa.

The upcoming three-day show at the Sandton Convention is scheduled from October 26 to October 29, 2022.

The selected Ghanaian Chocolate brands are All Save Chocolates, Sekoe Chocolates, Niche Chocolates, Bioko Treats, Adansi Sweets, Kabi Chocolates, Honico Chocolates, and Rhocece Chocolates.

The facilitation, which was supported by DUAM Communications and JON WILLIAMS Consult was to enable these brands to showcase made in Ghana Chocolates in the upcoming WineX show.

A statement issued in Accra by the organisers said the event, which is the biggest Wine show in the Southern Hemisphere returns in 2022 with a delicious touch of Artisanal Chocolates from Ghana.

It said the Ghanaian Chocolatiers were selected to present selected Premium Ghanaian Chocolates in pairing with South African Wines.

The selection was done with the objective of strengthening the competitive position of Ghana cocoa and cocoa-based products in Africa and in furtherance the objective to create market access for Ghanaian chocolate brands in South Africa, the statement said.

Dr Afua Asabea Asare, CEO of GEPA, speaking in Johannesburg ahead of the event expressed optimism about the limitless opportunities for Ghanaian cocoa products to become globally competitive.

She said it was for this reason that GEPA had to support the Chocolatiers in the exploration of international markets such as South Africa.

Dr Asare commended Ghana’s High Commissioner to South Africa, Mr. Charles Asuako Owiredu for the instrumental role he played in facilitating and ensuring the success of this innovative project.

She also commended the invaluable support the Ghana Mission in Pretoria under his leadership played in ensuring the success of this trade mission.

She challenged the Ghanaian chocolatiers to use this opportunity to explore the value-added demand offerings for cocoa-based products in South Africa and Africa in general.

Dr Asare expressed optimism about Ghana’s participation in the future editions of WineX as another export market for Ghana’s cocoa industry to become an innovative industry leader when the African Continental Free Trade Area (AfCFTA) Agreement is fully implemented to promote intra-African trade.