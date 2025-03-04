Ghana’s Civil Society Unites with New Advocacy Group to Propel NPO Draft Bill Forward 

By: Joshua Adjei

A new 5-member Technical Advocacy Working Group has been established in Ghana to advocate for the passage of the Non-Profit Organization (NPO) draft Bill.

This significant announcement was made during the Civil Society Organizations (CSOs) Zonal Consultations held at the GNAT Hall National Headquarters on February 27, 2025.

The newly formed group comprises two men, two women, and a representative from the Persons Living with Disabilities (PLWDs) community.

Their selection followed a comprehensive nomination and voting process that included over 500 representatives from various civil society organizations throughout the country.

The members of the Technical Working Group are:

– Isaac Boison, Coordinator of the Greater Accra Regional Youth Network (GARYN)

– Dr. Joseph Kobla Wemakor, Founder and Executive Director of Human Rights Reporters Ghana

– Hon. Afisa Otiko Djaba, Former Minister of Gender, Children and Social Protection

– Priscilla AKofa Agbenu, from the Centre for Women in Development and Public Policy

– Elvis Kosi Alipkui, representing Persons Living with Disabilities as a member of the Ghana Federation of Disability Organizations

During the event, Ibrahim-Tanko Amidu, Executive Director of STAR Ghana Foundation, highlighted the critical importance of the NPO Bill for the sustainability and effectiveness of civil society organizations.

“The passage of the NPO Bill is essential for creating an enabling environment where nonprofits can thrive, engage actively with communities, and significantly contribute to national development.

It is our duty to advocate for this legislation and ensure our voices are united in support of our common objectives,” he stated.

This formation follows earlier consultations held in Kumasi on February 18 and Tamale on February 25, 2025, which sought to foster collaboration among stakeholders advocating for the NPO draft Bill.

The consultations saw participation from thousands of CSO representatives, who engaged in constructive discussions aimed at crafting an effective advocacy strategy for the bill.

A key outcome of these meetings was the call for the establishment of an Advocacy Committee tasked with consolidating critical positions and creating a roadmap for engagement with government and other stakeholders, ensuring that the NPO Bill not only regulates non-profit organizations but also creates a supportive environment for their development.

The initiative is backed by STAR-Ghana Foundation, with funding provided by @WINGS and the EU through the Lift Up Philanthropy Fund, alongside support from Comic Relief and FCDO via the Civil Society Strengthening Programme.

Feruzah Salisu, Project Officer at STAR Ghana Foundation, expressed that the creation of the Advocacy Committee is a crucial step toward mobilizing resources in support of the NPO Bill, which aims to regulate non-profit organizations and enhance their contributions to Ghana’s national growth.

The consultations offered a vital platform for stakeholders to evaluate the implications of the NPO Bill draft and plan coordinated efforts to advocate for its passage in Parliament.