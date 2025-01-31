Ghana’s Clean Cooking Divide: Wealth and Location Dictate Access, New Data Reveals

Despite a national push for cleaner energy, Ghana’s poorest households remain largely excluded from the transition to clean cooking fuels, according to data from the Ghana Demographic and Health Surveys (GDHS).

Released by the Ghana Statistical Service (GSS) to mark the International Day of Clean Energy on January 26, the report highlights stark disparities in access to clean cooking technologies, with wealth and geography playing decisive roles.

A Tale of Two Realities

While the percentage of Ghana’s population using clean fuels for cooking nearly tripled from 7.3% in 2003 to 22.5% in 2022, the poorest households saw only a marginal increase—from 0% to 0.5%—over the same period. In contrast, households in the highest wealth quintile saw their usage soar from 34.7% to 81.8%, and those in the fourth quintile jumped from 1.8% to 27.9%.

The data underscores a growing divide: clean cooking technologies, which include stoves and cookers powered by electricity, liquefied petroleum gas (LPG), natural gas, biogas, solar, and ethanol, remain out of reach for many low-income families.

Urban vs. Rural Disparities

The gap is equally pronounced between urban and rural areas. Urban households using clean fuels doubled from 15.8% in 2003 to 36.4% in 2022, while rural areas saw a modest rise from 1.2% to 7.1%. This urban-rural divide reflects broader challenges in infrastructure, affordability, and access to clean energy solutions in Ghana’s most remote communities.

Regional Variations

Regional disparities further illustrate the uneven progress. The Greater Accra Region recorded the highest increase in clean fuel usage, rising by 24.8 percentage points over the 19-year period. In contrast, the Savannah Region saw only a 0.9 percentage point increase. Six regions—Savannah, North East, Western North, Oti, Upper West, and Bono East—recorded increases of less than 5 percentage points, far below the national average increase of 15.2 percentage points.

The Clean Energy Imperative

The report highlights the urgent need for targeted interventions to bridge these gaps. Clean cooking fuels are not only essential for reducing indoor air pollution, which poses serious health risks, but also for advancing environmental sustainability and gender equity. Women and children, who often bear the brunt of household chores, are disproportionately affected by the reliance on traditional fuels like wood and charcoal.

Inclusive Policies

As Ghana commemorates the International Day of Clean Energy, the data serves as a stark reminder that the benefits of clean energy must be equitably distributed. Experts urge policymakers to prioritize affordable access to clean cooking technologies for low-income and rural households, leveraging subsidies, financing mechanisms, and community-based initiatives.

“Clean energy is not just an environmental issue; it’s a social justice issue,” says energy policy analyst Dr. Ama Asantewah. “Without inclusive policies, the poorest and most vulnerable will continue to be left behind.”

Ghana’s clean energy transition holds immense promise, but its success hinges on addressing the systemic inequalities that perpetuate energy poverty. As the nation strives to meet its Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs), ensuring universal access to clean cooking fuels must remain a top priority.

For now, the data paints a clear picture: the road to a cleaner, healthier future is paved with challenges—but also opportunities to build a more inclusive energy landscape for all Ghanaians.