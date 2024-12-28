Ghana’s Coach Didi Dramani Prepares for Tough Test Against Nigeria in CHAN Qualifiers

Ahead of Ghana’s crucial clash with Nigeria, Didi Dramani, coach of the Black Galaxies, has emphasized the difficulty of the upcoming match, acknowledging the fierce competition that comes with any encounter between the two West African footballing giants.

Dramani is fully aware that a confrontation with Nigeria is never an easy feat, but he remains optimistic about his team’s chances as they aim to secure a spot in the 2024 African Nations Championship (CHAN).

In an interview before the game in Nigeria, Dramani made it clear that Ghana will not approach the match lightly. “Tomorrow is an opportunity to get the goals and qualify for CHAN,” he said, underscoring the importance of the fixture. “It is not going to be easy, as there is never any clash between Nigeria and Ghana that can be easy.”

The coach acknowledged the strength of the Nigerian side, noting that the Super Eagles have a solid team, but emphasized that his focus would be on elevating Ghana’s performance to meet the challenge head-on. “The Super Eagles team is a good one, and we have to take our game to another level,” he added. “We will play an attacking game.”

Ghana has shown promising signs in their qualifiers, creating numerous chances in previous matches, but has often been unlucky not to convert these opportunities into goals. Dramani expressed his frustration at the missed chances, but remains resolute. “No need crying over spilt milk,” he said, signaling a forward-thinking approach as they prepare for the crucial fixture.

The Black Galaxies are particularly motivated to secure a place in the CHAN tournament after the disappointment of failing to qualify for the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON). This match presents a critical opportunity for redemption, and Ghana will be hoping to channel their energies into overcoming their fierce rivals, Nigeria.

With both teams known for their passionate rivalry and their rich footballing history, this encounter is set to be a fiercely contested one, and Dramani is determined to guide his team through what promises to be a challenging yet pivotal match. The outcome will have significant implications, not only for Ghana’s CHAN aspirations but also for the country’s footballing morale following their recent AFCON disappointment.