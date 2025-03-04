Ghana’s Coastal Communities Demand Action as Illegal Fishing Threatens Livelihoods

Illegal fishing operations along Ghana’s coastline have surged to crisis levels, sparking urgent calls for stricter enforcement of maritime laws to protect dwindling fish stocks and coastal livelihoods.

Among the primary culprits are foreign-owned industrial trawlers, particularly Chinese pair-trawlers, accused of flouting regulations with little consequence. Local fishing collectives now warn that weak oversight and political inertia could collapse the nation’s small-scale fishing industry, a vital source of food and income for millions.

The Concerned Net Owners Association, a coalition of fishers based at Denu Landing Beach in the Volta Region’s Ketu South Municipality, has petitioned Ghana’s Ministry of Fisheries and Aquaculture Development (MoFAD) to intervene. The group alleges that neighboring fishing communities, notably Adina, routinely deploy banned polypropylene (poly) nets—outlawed since 1994 for their destructive impact on marine ecosystems. “Adina alone has over 300 illegal poly nets in use,” said Francis Kofi Bedzo, the group’s leader and regional organizer of the Canoe and Fishing Gear Owners Association of Ghana. “These nets stretch up to 500 yards, far beyond the legal 50-yard limit. They’re stripping the ocean bare.”

The association also condemned rampant “light fishing,” a practice where bright underwater lamps attract fish en masse, depleting juvenile populations and disrupting breeding cycles. Bedzo accused local authorities of enabling the practice, claiming Chief Fishermen turn a blind eye to unauthorized boats while cracking down on small-scale fishers. Violent clashes have erupted, with gear destroyed and fishers injured. “We’re seeing double standards and lawlessness,” Bedzo added. “If regulators don’t act, tensions will boil over.”

Separately, the group challenged the legitimacy of newly formed Premix Fuel Committees, tasked with distributing subsidized fuel to artisanal fishers. They allege the Denu committee was handpicked by individuals linked to the National Democratic Congress (NDC) without input from fishing collectives or the Community-Based Fisheries Management Committee. “People with no ties to fishing are now controlling a lifeline for our industry,” Bedzo stated, urging the National Premix Secretariat to dissolve the committee and restart the process with fisher participation.

The grievances highlight systemic failures in Ghana’s fisheries governance. Despite laws banning destructive gear and foreign industrial fishing within six nautical miles of shore, enforcement remains lax. Over 80% of Ghana’s fish stocks are now overexploited, per MoFAD data, pushing coastal families deeper into poverty. Critics argue corruption, political interference, and limited patrol resources undermine regulation.

For communities like Denu, the stakes transcend economics. “Fishing isn’t just a job—it’s our heritage,” said Bedzo. “If the sea dies, our way of life dies with it.” With elections approaching, activists warn that unaddressed grievances could sway voter sentiment in coastal constituencies long seen as political battlegrounds. The government has yet to respond publicly to the petition, but pressure is mounting for tangible action before Ghana’s seas—and those who depend on them—reach a point of no return.

Ghana’s small-scale fisheries employ over 2.7 million people. The sector’s collapse would devastate food security and escalate poverty in vulnerable regions. While foreign trawlers dominate headlines, resolving internal governance gaps—from gear regulation to fuel access—is equally critical to safeguarding this vital industry.