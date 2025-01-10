Ghana’s Cocoa Industry Faces Price Surges and New Challenges

The cocoa industry in Ghana is navigating a volatile landscape, with prices reaching unprecedented heights amid tight global supply conditions.

Analysts had projected a rise in cocoa prices to US$9,600 per metric tonne (pmt) by 2025, but this figure was surpassed by December 2024, when cocoa prices surged to US$11,925 per metric tonne. The rise was largely driven by supply constraints, weather-related disruptions, and growing global demand, particularly in the chocolate sector.

As of January 8, 2025, March ICE NY cocoa futures closed at US$10,984.81 per metric tonne, reflecting a 1.68 percent dip from the previous day. However, the year-on-year surge in prices remains notable, with global cocoa prices hitting US$10.32 per kilogramme in December, a 30.73 percent increase from November and a staggering 145.2 percent rise compared to December 2023.

The current market conditions have been exacerbated by adverse weather events, such as the impact of El Niño on cocoa yields, and illegal gold mining activities that are diminishing the availability of farmland. This has led to a dramatic surge in cocoa prices over the past year, particularly during the latter part of 2024, when cocoa prices nearly doubled, from US$4,916 to US$8,523 per metric tonne by mid-November—a 73.4 percent increase.

Despite the windfall from these price increases, local farmers have not seen the full benefits. The Ghana Cocoa Board (COCOBOD) has faced significant challenges in securing funding and efficiently managing the sector, with funding issues cited as a primary reason for farmers not receiving the full impact of the price hikes. For the 2024-2025 season, COCOBOD set the domestic cocoa price at GH¢48,000 per tonne (about US$185 at the time), but civil society groups argue that this price still falls short of what farmers deserve given the market’s global price surge.

The looming introduction of the European Union’s Deforestation Regulation (EUDR), which will come into effect in early 2025, poses further challenges for the cocoa sector. Under the new regulation, all cocoa products entering the EU market must be traceable and proven to be deforestation-free post-December 2020. While the regulation aims to curb environmental degradation, it introduces significant compliance burdens for Ghana’s cocoa industry.

The traceability challenge is substantial. A recent analysis by the Tropical Forest Alliance (TFA) found that while 80 percent of Ghana’s cocoa exports could be linked to a company that discloses some supply chain information, only 9 percent of exports could be traced back to the district of origin. In addition, Ghana’s land ownership and tree tenure systems complicate efforts to ensure compliance. Under the country’s Concessions Act, naturally occurring trees on private land are vested in the state, which disincentivizes farmers from preserving these trees.

For the smallholder farmers who produce nearly all of Ghana’s cocoa, the new regulations present a daunting challenge. With over 800,000 farmers depending on cocoa, many of them are unaware of the technicalities of traceability or the full scope of the EUDR requirements. Government and industry stakeholders are working to provide training and resources to support farmers, with initiatives like Proforest’s collaboration with COCOBOD offering educational programs on sustainable practices.

Furthermore, the government has introduced a National Cocoa Management System (NCMS) that includes a Cocoa Traceability System to meet EUDR standards. However, the resources required to implement this system are substantial, and financial constraints remain a significant barrier. While some international organizations, such as the Walmart Foundation, have stepped in to provide support, broader financial assistance is needed to ensure that smallholders can comply with the new regulations.

Abraham Baffoe, Executive Director of Proforest, emphasized the importance of a collective approach to tackling these challenges. He argued that compliance with the EUDR will not be achievable through individual companies working within their own supply chains but will require collaborative, landscape-level initiatives that address deforestation across entire regions.

As the cocoa industry faces the dual pressures of soaring global prices and the complexities of compliance with international regulations, the coming months will be critical for both local farmers and the broader industry. The outlook remains uncertain, but there is a clear need for coordinated efforts between government, industry stakeholders, and international partners to ensure that the sector can navigate these challenges while supporting sustainable practices.