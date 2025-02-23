Ghana’s Cocoa Pioneers Confront Colonial Shadows in Quest for Economic Justice

A new generation of Ghanaian entrepreneurs is rewriting the narrative of the nation’s cocoa industry, challenging a century-old colonial model that continues to siphon wealth from West Africa to foreign markets.

Their stories, captured in the documentary Reclaiming Cocoa, expose the stark inequities of a global supply chain that leaves Ghanaian farmers with just 6.6% of chocolate’s profits while retailers, manufacturers, and processors pocket over 87%.

At the heart of this reckoning are five innovators determined to reclaim cocoa’s value for Ghana. Jeanne Donkoh, founder of Bioko Treats, began crafting artisanal chocolate on her kitchen table and now competes in premium markets. Nana Aduna Il, a cocoa farmer for three decades, uses his Ohene Cocoa farm to educate tourists on the crop’s history while advocating against what he calls a “colonial monopoly” perpetuated by Ghana’s Cocoa Board (COCOBOD). “We inherited a system designed to serve foreign interests,” he argues, referencing British colonial policies that prioritized raw bean exports over local processing.

The film, directed by Swiss journalist Philippe Stalder and lensed by Ghanaian cinematographer Nana Yaw Asiedu Appenteng, traces cocoa’s bittersweet legacy—from its 19th-century origins tied to Swiss missionaries to modern-day clashes over value chains. While Ghana produces nearly 20% of the world’s cocoa beans, most are shipped raw to Europe, where processing and manufacturing generate billions. Meanwhile, farmers grapple with volatile prices, aging trees, and a system that funnels profits abroad.

“Why should Ghana export its gold only to buy back the jewelry?” asks Tutuwa Ahwoi, founder of Nokware Skincare, who transforms cocoa butter into cosmetics using her grandmother’s recipes. Her sentiment echoes across the industry as startups like Swiss-Ghanaian venture Koa innovate with cocoa pulp—once discarded as waste—to create syrups and juices. Yayra Glover, an organic cocoa pioneer, adds, “The real wealth isn’t in the bean; it’s in the knowledge to transform it.”

The documentary arrives as global cocoa prices hit record highs, driven by surging Asian demand. West African producers, long tethered to Western commodities exchanges, are now bypassing traditional middlemen, negotiating directly with Asian buyers, and investing in domestic processing plants. Ghana, alongside Ivory Coast, aims to process 50% of its beans locally by 2025—a shift that could double farmers’ incomes and stabilize rural economies.

Yet systemic hurdles persist. COCOBOD’s monopoly on bean purchases, established under colonial rule, still dictates terms to farmers, many of whom lack resources to scale independently. “The Board was meant to protect us from market shocks,” says Nana Aduna Il, “but it entrenches dependency.” Critics argue that reforms must dismantle archaic structures, enabling farmers to sell directly to processors or exporters.

Reclaiming Cocoa juxtaposes these struggles with the glossy aisles of Swiss chocolate shops, where bars made from Ghanaian beans sell for premiums rarely seen in their country of origin. Stalder’s film digs into archives in Basel, Switzerland, revealing how 19th-century missionaries not only introduced cocoa farming but also laid groundwork for an extractive trade network. “The past isn’t past,” narrates Allysa Martinez, her voice threading scenes of historical ledgers with modern-day farmer collectives.

The documentary’s production mirrors its message of collaboration. Berlin-based editor Sabrina Rücker wove together footage from Ghanaian farms, Swiss factories, and bustling Asian markets, while Accra-based Swiss producer King Ketelby James fused traditional rhythms with electronic beats for the score. Nigerian animator Whitney Chinonye Ernest added vibrant visuals, translating supply-chain data into stark, accessible graphics.

For all its gravity, the film pulses with hope. Scenes of farmers roasting beans in solar-powered facilities and startups exporting vegan cocoa beauty products underscore a burgeoning movement. “We’re not just growers anymore,” says Ahwoi. “We’re inventors, entrepreneurs, and storytellers.”

As global appetite for chocolate grows—particularly in Asia, where sales for giants like Barry Callebaut and Lindt outpace stagnant Western markets—Ghana’s innovators insist the future hinges on retaining value at home. “Cocoa built this nation,” reflects poet Adelle A’asante, whose spoken-word interludes anchor the film. “Now it’s time to rebuild cocoa.”

The question lingers like the scent of fermented beans: Can Ghana break free from a colonial script to write a new chapter where prosperity stays rooted in its soil? For the filmmakers and farmers alike, the answer lies not in charity, but in equity—one bar at a time.