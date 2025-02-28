Ghana’s Cocoa Sector Reels as Contract Mismanagement Costs $4,000 Per Ton in Lost Revenue

Ghana’s cocoa industry faces a staggering financial blow as outdated contracts and mounting debt force the Ghana Cocoa Board (COCOBOD) and local farmers to forfeit $4,000 in potential revenue for every metric ton of cocoa sold this season.

President John Dramani Mahama revealed the crisis during his State of the Nation Address last week, attributing the losses to poor planning and “rolled-over” agreements from prior crop years that locked sales at below-market rates.

In his speech to Parliament on February 27, Mahama disclosed that COCOBOD’s debts have ballooned to GHC 32.5 billion ($2.1 billion), with GHC 9.7 billion ($630 million) due for repayment by September 2025. The fiscal strain stems from a 2023/2024 season shortfall in which COCOBOD failed to deliver 333,767 metric tons of cocoa already presold at $2,600 per ton. These contracts were extended into the current season, forcing Ghana to honor the outdated pricing even as global cocoa prices skyrocketed to record highs amid supply shortages.

“For every ton of cocoa delivered this year under these rolled-over contracts, COCOBOD and our farmers lose $4,000,” Mahama told lawmakers. So far, 210,000 tons have been supplied under the old terms, resulting in an $840 million loss. Fulfilling the remaining 123,767 tons would drain an additional $495 million, crippling COCOBOD’s ability to fund farmer support programs, infrastructure upgrades, and welfare initiatives critical to sustaining production.

The crisis underscores systemic vulnerabilities in Ghana’s cocoa sector, which accounts for nearly 15% of global supply. Analysts say the losses reflect a failure to hedge against price volatility and overcommitment to forward sales—a common strategy to secure loans but one that backfired as cocoa prices surged past $10,000 per ton this year. Farmers, already grappling with climate-driven yield declines and rising production costs, now face a double burden: while farmgate prices recently increased, the gains are eclipsed by COCOBOD’s revenue hemorrhage, which threatens long-term investments in crop resilience and fair pricing.

Critics argue the mismanagement highlights broader governance gaps. COCOBOD, which monopolizes cocoa exports, has long relied on syndicated loans backed by future sales. However, the 2023/2024 shortfall—blamed on erratic rainfall and smuggling—left the board unable to meet obligations, exacerbating debt. Mahama’s administration has pledged reforms, including tighter contract oversight and diversification of financing, but skepticism lingers among farmers.

“COCOBOD is our lifeline, but if it’s drowning in debt, who will protect our interests?” said Kwame Asare, a third-generation cocoa grower in the Ashanti Region. “These losses mean fewer subsidies for fertilizers, no new roads to get our crops to market—it’s a disaster.”

The fallout arrives as Ghana negotiates a $3 billion IMF bailout to stabilize its economy. With cocoa contributing 8% of GDP, the sector’s instability risks undermining broader recovery efforts. Meanwhile, global chocolate manufacturers, already under pressure from historic cocoa costs, may face further supply chain disruptions if Ghana’s output falters.

As COCOBOD scrambles to renegotiate terms with buyers, the government faces urgent calls to overhaul a pricing model that leaves farmers and national revenue hostage to volatile markets. For now, the bitter reality remains: Ghana, the world’s second-largest cocoa producer, is selling its golden beans at a steep discount—and its farmers are paying the price.