Ghana’s Colleges of Education Teachers Association Threatens Strike Over Unmet Commitments

Ghana’s Colleges of Education Teachers Association (CETAG) has threatened to initiate a strike on December 31 unless the government fulfills a series of unaddressed commitments.

The association’s move follows repeated breaches of agreements made earlier in 2024, which have exacerbated frustrations within the sector.

In a statement issued on Monday, CETAG expressed its dissatisfaction over the government’s failure to meet key obligations, which it says have negatively affected both educators and the education system at large.

The union’s concerns center on the uncompleted migration of teaching staff to the pay structures of affiliated universities, delays in issuing new appointment letters, and non-payment of compensation for additional work carried out in 2022.

CETAG’s decision to escalate the matter stems from the government’s failure to complete the migration process within the agreed 20-month timeframe. Furthermore, the delays in implementing the new appointment letters and the migration by the Controller and Accountant General’s Department (CAGD) have further complicated the issue, leading to the union’s call for industrial action unless the government takes immediate action.

Read full statement below: