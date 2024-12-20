Ghana’s Comedy Scene Mourns the Loss of Rising Star C Confion

The Ghanaian entertainment world is mourning the loss of Bright Owusu, known to fans as C Confion, following his death on December 20, 2024.

The beloved comedian and actor, who had become a rising star through his work with Dr. Likee (Akabenezer) and his comedy troupe, passed away after battling a severe illness.

Just two days prior, on December 18th, Akabenezer Productions issued a statement confirming that C Confion was undergoing treatment at the Komfo Anokye Teaching Hospital. While acknowledging the seriousness of his condition, the statement expressed optimism and appealed to fans for prayers.

The cause of C Confion’s death has yet to be confirmed, but his passing has left an undeniable void in the Ghanaian comedy scene. Colleagues, friends, and fans have flooded social media with tributes, remembering the comedian for his infectious smile, impeccable comedic timing, and the joy he brought to audiences across the country.

As the entertainment community reflects on his contributions, C Confion’s legacy will undoubtedly remain a cherished part of Ghana’s comedic history. Further details surrounding his passing are expected to be released soon.