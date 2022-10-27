Ghana’s commitment to Water, Sanitation, and Hygiene to be evaluated

The 2022 ‘MOLE XXXIII’ Conference to validate Ghana’s commitment to Water, Sanitation, and Hygiene (WASH) services delivery through five thematic subjects to address national sanitation challenges.

The five sub-themes focus on the Area-Wide Approaches in WASH Service Delivery; Multi-stakeholder Partnerships in WASH Service Delivery; Innovative WASH Financing; Shared Accountability for WASH Services Delivery; Monitoring, Evaluation, and Learning in WASH Service Delivery.

According to a statement issued by Media Coalition Against Open Defecation (M-CODe) National Convenor, Mr Francis Ameyibor, expert at the conference would analyze equitable service delivery methods and innovations that promote universal access to WASH services.

The Conference is on the general theme: “Ghana’s Commitment to Water, Sanitation and Hygiene (WASH): Connecting Systems to bridge service delivery gaps,” slated for Sunday, October 30 to Friday, November 04 at Elimina in the Central Region.

According to the M-CODe statement the sub-themes seek to stimulate discussions around best practices in school WASH delivery, health, and WASH, Market-based models in WASH services, and environmental sanitation, with special emphasis on waste management and the best way to sustain the current gains in handwashing practice.

The M-CODe is participating in the conference through the sponsorship of World Vision Ghana and the Greater Accra Metropolitan Area.

The statement said experts at the conference would examine the current sanitation financing models and mechanisms and institutional arrangements for delivering equitable and inclusive WASH services with improved sustainability mechanisms.

According to the M-CODe statement, stakeholders would focus on partnerships and collaboration with Education, Health, Economic, and Environment sectors, and their role to contribute to access to universal access to WASH by 2030.

It would also focus on best practices in the application of WASH subsidy as well as explore other private sector financing options and highlight emerging innovations that deliver cost-effective WASH solutions with increased private sector participation.

The M-CODe statement revealed that the Mole Conference will also be used as a platform for experts to analyze the current accountability mechanisms for the sustainable WASH services delivery.

It would also share accountability as an important tenet for accelerating sustained progress, strengthening collaboration, reinforcing inclusive participation, and connecting systems; especially through sharing information and ensuring transparency to meet commitments and obligations.

The role of the Government, NGOs and the Private sector in WASH service delivery will be discussed.

The M-CODe has also observed that the conference would throw light on sector monitoring, evaluation, and learning systems and approaches including the Sector Information System.

The BASIS, ESICAPS, Hackathon, DIMES, and other sub-sector as well as Monitoring and Evaluation frameworks and approaches will be discussed as their relevance to evidence-based data gathering, analysis, reporting, and effective decision-making. Other innovations in ICT for WASH would feature in this sub-theme.