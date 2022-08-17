Ghana’s Commonwealth Games delegation presents medals to Minister

Ghana’s delegation to the just-ended Commonwealth Games paid a courtesy call on the Minister of Youth and Sports (MoYS), Mr. Mustapha Ussif to present medals won at the competition to him.

Joseph Paul Amoah, Deborah Acquah, Abraham Mensah, Joseph Commey, and Abdul Wahid contributed to Ghana’s success at the Games, bagging two silver medals and three bronze medals from boxing and athletics.

The Minister of Youth and Sports, speaking at the presentation on Tuesday, commended the delegation on their commitment and hard work exhibited in Birmingham, United Kingdom.

According to him, even though Ghanaians expected the team to win more medals for the country, the multi-sport event gave the athletes some exposure and experience to improve on their performance in future competitions.

He said, “In our last Commonwealth Games we came home with only one medal, so getting five medals shows that there is a huge improvement which tells me that in the next Commonwealth Games we would be coming home with more than ten medals.”

Mr. Ussif lauded the President of Ghana’s commitment to developing sports in the country by providing the Federations with the needed funding for logistics.

He also congratulated the coaches, federation heads, and the medalists for raising the flag of Ghana at the international front.

Mr. Ussif mentioned that, in the coming days he will lead the delegation to meet the President of Ghana, Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo to present their medals to him and also thank him for rallying behind them in their journey to the Commonwealth Games.

Present at the event were Mr. Bernard Quartey, the president of the Ghana Boxing Federation, veteran Ghanaian Boxing Coach Mr. Kwasi Ofori Asare, and some other coaches who contributed to the country’s success at the competition.