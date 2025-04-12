Ghana’s Communications Minister Challenges Starlink’s License Over Lack of Local Presence

Ghana’s Minister for Communications, Digital Technology, and Innovations, Samuel Nartey George, has publicly criticized the decision to grant satellite internet provider Starlink a license to operate in the country without requiring a physical office, calling the move a regulatory oversight that jeopardizes consumer protection.

In an interview with The High Street Journal, George condemned the arrangement, which permits the Elon Musk-owned company to function remotely while rival telecom operators must maintain local offices. He argued that the lack of a Ghana-based presence complicates accountability, leaving regulators unable to swiftly address user complaints or enforce compliance. “If there’s an issue with a Starlink client, we’d have to email someone in the U.S. and wait weeks for a response. How does that protect Ghanaians?” he questioned.

The minister revealed he has directed the National Communications Authority (NCA) to mandate Starlink to establish an office in Accra, aligning its operations with domestic telecom players like MTN and Vodafone. “You can’t operate here without a presence. Granting the license without this condition was poorly thought through,” he stated, attributing the lapse to insufficient due diligence by the previous administration.

George emphasized the practical challenges of regulating a foreign-based entity, contrasting it with local mobile network operators (MNOs) whose executives are accessible for immediate consultations. “If I need the CEO of an MNO, they’re in my office within an hour. With Starlink, there’s no one here to hold accountable,” he said.

The dispute highlights broader tensions in Ghana’s efforts to balance innovation with regulatory rigor. While satellite internet could expand connectivity in underserved areas, critics argue that lax licensing protocols risk creating unequal standards. Starlink’s entry follows its recent expansion across Africa, though its regulatory framework has faced scrutiny in other markets, including Nigeria, where it was briefly banned over licensing disputes.

George pledged to revisit licensing policies to ensure all providers meet identical requirements, signaling stricter oversight for future entrants. The move has sparked debate among industry analysts, with some praising the push for accountability and others warning that excessive bureaucracy could deter investment in Ghana’s digital infrastructure.

As the government navigates these competing priorities, the outcome could shape Ghana’s approach to emerging technologies while testing its commitment to equitable regulation in a rapidly evolving telecom landscape.