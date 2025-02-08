Ghana’s Communications Minister Pushes to Slash Data Costs with Inter-Ministerial Committee

Ghana’s Minister of Communications, Samuel Nartey George, has unveiled plans to tackle the persistent issue of high data costs by forming an inter-ministerial committee tasked with investigating and proposing solutions to make internet services more affordable.

The initiative, announced during an appearance on JoyNews’ Newsfile on February 8, reflects the minister’s pledge to prioritize digital accessibility as a cornerstone of economic and social development.

George revealed that he has already directed the Communications Ministry’s leadership to fast-track the committee’s formation, with a deadline of 14 days. “I’ve given them the running order. Within the next two weeks, we’ll establish this committee to scrutinize data pricing and identify actionable reforms,” he stated. The move aligns with promises he made during his parliamentary vetting, where he vowed to deliver “tangible changes” in data affordability by the end of 2024.

The minister emphasized a collaborative approach to policymaking, stressing that telecom operators and regulators will be central to the process. Even before publicly announcing the plan, George held private discussions with CEOs of major telecommunications companies to align strategies and secure industry support. “I won’t impose policies without engaging stakeholders. This is a reset for Ghana’s digital economy—a new dawn built on partnership,” he said, signaling a departure from top-down regulatory measures.

High data costs have long been a pain point for Ghanaians, with businesses and households alike struggling to afford reliable internet access. Critics argue that expensive data stifles innovation, limits educational opportunities, and hampers the government’s digitalization agenda. The committee’s work is expected to explore solutions such as pricing reforms, regulatory adjustments, and measures to boost competition in the telecom sector.

George’s proactive stance marks a notable shift in tackling a challenge that has persisted under previous administrations. By prioritizing dialogue with industry players, he aims to balance market realities with public demand for affordability. However, skeptics caution that past committees have often yielded limited results, raising questions about whether this effort will translate into meaningful action.

As Ghana pushes toward its digital transformation goals, the success of this initiative could determine not only the cost of data but also the nation’s ability to bridge the digital divide. For now, all eyes are on the minister’s 14-day timeline—and whether this “new dawn” of collaboration will deliver the connectivity gains millions of Ghanaians are waiting for.